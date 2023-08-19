Six-year-old caught in centre of parents’ England and Spain World Cup ‘rivalry’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six-year-old caught in centre of parents’ England and Spain World Cup ‘rivalry’

By Press Association
Adrian Solomon, 42, with wife, Azahara Berlango, 41, and son, Tristan, 6 (Adrian Solomon/ PA)
A six-year-old boy from York is in the middle of his English and Spanish parents’ World Cup “rivalry” which will heat up in Sunday’s final when the Lionesses face Spain.

Adrian Solomon, a 42-year-old magician from York, will be supporting England whereas his wife Azahara Berlango, 41, from Spain, is rooting for La Roja (the red one).

Tristan, Mr Solomon’s son, will be supporting the Lionesses despite only having a Spanish football top, his father said.

Adrian Solomon's wife Azahara Berlango supporting Spain in an international matchup
He told the PA news agency: “My son says he’s supporting England, while only having a Spanish top, he doesn’t have an English one.

“I think because he was born in England, he wants to support them.

“But my wife has been telling him, it doesn’t matter because you’re a winner in either case.”

Mr Solomon said Ms Berlango “gets upset sometimes” when he roots for Spain’s opponents.

“When Spain was playing in the Euros, she had her flag up waving it around.

“We have a little rivalry, but she does get upset sometimes when Spain is playing someone else and I want them to lose.

“She says I should be supporting her.”

He and his wife will be “mocking” each other during the final, the magician said.

England v Spain – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Quarter Final – Brighton & Hove Community Stadium
England’s Alessia Russo celebrates during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Quarter Final match against Spain (Adam Davy/PA)

He said: “I think we are going to be on the edge of my seat while we mock each other.

“If they (Spain) score, which I’ll be dreading, she’ll mock me.

“It’s fun, gentle mocking.”

The magician added he will be visiting Ms Berlango’s family in Spain a few days after the final.

He said: “I think the first thing her mum will say is congratulations, but I won’t rub it in too much – maybe.”

Mr Solomon is already feeling “anxious” about the final.

He said: “I’m getting anxious about the final already.

“It’s very close, I couldn’t call it or give a score, it’ll probably go to penalties.”

The family will be watching the match together at home.