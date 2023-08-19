Zelensky visits Sweden for first time since full-scale war with Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zelensky visits Sweden for first time since full-scale war with Russia

By Press Association
Firefighters work at the Taras Shevchenko Chernihiv Regional Academic of Music and Drama theatre after it was hit by a Russian attack (National Police of Ukraine via AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Sweden – his first trip to the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, officials said.

The visit comes as a Russian missile strike in the centre of a northern Ukrainian city killed five people and wounded dozens.

The Swedish government added Mr Zelensky will meet Swedish officials in Harpsund, about 75 miles west of Stockholm.

A man covers a body
Five people were killed in the attack (National Police of Ukraine via AP)

He will also meet Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at a palace in the area.

Sweden abandoned its longstanding policy of military nonalignment to support Ukraine with weapons and other aid in the war against Russia. It also applied for Nato membership, but is still waiting to join the alliance.

A Russian missile strike killed five people and wounded 37 others on Saturday in the city centre of Chernihiv, the regional capital of the northern province of the same name, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Mr Zelensky condemned the attack, which he said hit buildings including a theatre and a university.

“This is what a neighbourhood with a terrorist state is, this is what we unite the whole world against. A Russian missile hit right in the centre of the city, in our Chernihiv,” the Ukrainian President wrote on Telegram.

“A square, the polytechnic university, a theatre. An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss.”

Ukrainian and Swedish leaders
Mr Zelensky is welcomed by Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (TT via AP)

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited top military officials in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don near the Ukrainian border.

The Kremlin said that Putin listened to reports from Valery Gerasimov, the commander in charge of Moscow’s operations in Ukraine, and other top military brass at the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District.

The exact timings of his visit were not confirmed, but state media published video footage that appeared to be filmed at night, showing Mr Gerasimov greeting Mr Putin and leading him into a building. The meeting itself was held behind closed doors.

Mr Putin’s visit was the first since the Wagner mercenary group’s attempted mutiny in June, which saw the group’s fighters briefly take control of Rostov-on-Don.

During June’s short-lived revolt, Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin repeatedly denounced Mr Gerasimov, who serves as chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces, and defence minister Sergei Shoigu for denying supplies to his fighters in Ukraine.

Mr Prigozhin claimed that the uprising was not aimed at Mr Putin but at removing Mr Gerasimov and other top brass who he claimed were mismanaging the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine this week has claimed counteroffensive gains on the south-eastern front, regaining control of the village of Urozhaine in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region on Wednesday.

The leader of the Russian battalion fighting to maintain control of Urozhaine called for “freezing the front” on Thursday, claiming his troops “cannot win” against Ukraine.

“Can we bring down Ukraine militarily? Now and in the near future, no,” Alexander Khodakovsky said in a video posted to Telegram.

Ukraine’s air force said it had shot down 15 out of 17 Russian drones targeting Ukraine’s northern, central and western regions early on Saturday.

The deputy governor of the western Khmelnytskyi region, Serhii Tiurin, said two people were wounded and dozens of buildings damaged by an attack.

In the north-western Zhytomyr region, a Russian drone attack targeted an infrastructure facility and caused a fire, but no casualties were reported, said Gov Vitalii Bunechko.