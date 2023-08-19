Water quality concerns halt Paris Olympics swimming test in the Seine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Water quality concerns halt Paris Olympics swimming test in the Seine

By Press Association
Athletes and swim in the Seine on the first leg of the women’s triathlon test event on Thursday (Michel Euler/AP)
Athletes and swim in the Seine on the first leg of the women’s triathlon test event on Thursday (Michel Euler/AP)

Another Paris Olympics test run in the River Seine was cancelled on Saturday because of concerns about water quality, in a fresh blow to Games organisers and the city’s ambitions to reopen the river to public swimming.

Paratriathlon swimmers were in the Seine in competition on Thursday and Friday, but results of water quality tests showed “significant discrepancies” in the hours leading up to Saturday’s events, organisers said in a statement.

The competition was transformed into a duathlon of just running and cycling.

Water safety officials are trying to determine why two testing systems used for the river produced different results.

Paris Olympics Seine
Aurelie Lemaire, a microbiology research intern, tests the river water quality (Christophe Ena/AP)

One indicated too-high levels of bacteria overnight, said Pierre-Antoine Molina, who oversees public policy for the Paris regional administration. Rainfall in recent days may have been a factor.

A previous test event had to be cancelled this month because heavy rain caused overflows of untreated waste in the Seine, leaving water quality below safety standards.

Rain also hit Paris ahead of Saturday’s cancellation.

Paris is spending massively on water-management projects that officials say will make pollution caused by storms less frequent.

Olympics organisers remain undeterred in their mission to hold open-air swimming events along the picturesque river, viewing this month’s cancellations as a learning experience.

Paris 2024 Triathlon
The Alexandre III bridge will be the setting for the finish line of the individual cycling time trials, swimming marathon, triathlon and para triathlon (Michel Euler/AP)

The head of the Paris 2024 organising committee, Tony Estanguet, said a contingency plan will be in place next year to allow swimming events to be postponed for a few days if water quality is not up to standard.

But there is no plan B for moving the competition.

“We will remain in this extraordinary location, no matter what happens,” said Mr Estanguet, a three-time Olympic gold medallist in canoe slalom. ‘’We want to preserve this ambition.”

The plan for Olympic and Paralympic athletes to swim in the Seine dovetails with council efforts to clean up the long-murky waterway.

Paris has promised more transparency about its clean-up efforts than Rio de Janeiro, where concerns about sewage-contaminated water dogged the 2016 Olympics.

This week’s triathlon takes athletes and spectators to some of the French capital’s most striking views.

The swim starts from the bottom of the 19th-century Alexandre III bridge and its golden statues. The cycling and running laps go along the Champs-Elysees and through some prestigious neighbourhoods.

New tests will be conducted and a decision will be made early Sunday on whether Sunday’s swimming events can be held as scheduled, organisers said.