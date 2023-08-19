Some households expected to remain without power overnight following Storm Betty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Some households expected to remain without power overnight following Storm Betty

By Press Association
Felled branches in Dublin City centre (PA)
Felled branches in Dublin City centre (PA)

Approximately 30,000 households remain without power, with some expected to be without electricity over Saturday night, in the wake of Storm Betty.

Storm force winds caused damage to the network on Friday – affecting just over 70,000 homes, farms and businesses.

As of early Saturday evening, ESB networks said that 30,000 of their customers remain without electricity – and the severity of the damage means that some will remain without power overnight.

ESB networks said that all available resources have been deployed and crews will continue to work late into the night to restore electricity.

People are urged to stay clear of fallen electricity wires.

Damage from the storm has also felled trees, blocking roads and in some cases damaging vehicles.

Summer weather August 19th 2023
Felled branches in Dublin City centre in the aftermath of high winds on Friday (Claudia Savage/PA)

Those without electricity can check for real-time updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.PowerCheck.ie.

In Northern Ireland, the PSNI warned motorists to be aware of hazardous driving conditions.

A spokesperson said: “Police are continuing to appeal to road users to continue to exercise caution this morning in all areas of the country, as high winds and rain can make driving conditions difficult.

“There are also reports of trees down on a number of roads.

“Motorists should continue to proceed carefully and at lower speeds, bearing in mind the impact of this weather on stopping distances and braking.

“Please also heed any road closure signage.”