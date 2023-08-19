Sunny spells forecast for Women’s World Cup final after Storm Betty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunny spells forecast for Women’s World Cup final after Storm Betty

By Press Association
The Met Office has forecast sunny spells for Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)
Lionesses’ fans could host BBQs or watch from beer gardens as sunny spells are forecast for the Women’s World Cup final as Storm Betty continues to ease.

The Met Office has predicted a bright day on Sunday as weather warnings ended at about 10am on Saturday.

A warning for strong winds was in place on Saturday for western parts of England and Wales as well as the eastern area of Northern Ireland.

A separate weather warning for rain was also in place for Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, south-west Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told the PA news agency the strongest winds hit the UK during the early hours of Saturday.

The forecaster said winds of 66mph were recorded at Capel Curig in north Wales, with many western parts of the UK being hit with gusts of wind between 45 and 55mph.

Mr Dewhurst said: “It’s going to be a bright day for most of tomorrow. Sunny spells across the whole country.

“A few showers are possible but most places will stay dry. I think there could be one or two heavy showers perhaps across Scotland and Northern Ireland, but even here lots of places will stay dry.

Summer weather August 18th 2023
Waves crash against the sea wall in Tramore, County Waterford as Storm Betty hit Ireland on Friday (PA/Niall Carson)

“Still a little bit breezy across the northwest of the UK tomorrow. We could see gusts during the day, say the Western Isles, around about 35 to 40 miles an hour but in most places the winds will be lighter than this.

“Temperature wise it will be similar to today with most places getting up to around about 20 to 23C and in the southeast of the UK around about 25.”

Mr Dewhurst said “unsettled” weather is expected to return towards the end of next week but there will be plenty of sunny spells and warm temperatures until at least Wednesday or Thursday.

The strongest impact of Storm Betty has been in the Republic of Ireland and storm force winds caused damage to the power network on Friday, affecting just over 70,000 homes, farms and businesses.

As of early Saturday evening, ESB networks said that 30,000 of their customers remain without electricity and the severity of the damage means that some will remain without power overnight.

Betty is the second storm named in August, following Storm Antoni earlier this month.

This is the second time since storm naming was introduced in 2015 that two storms have been named in August, following Ellen and Francis in August 2020.