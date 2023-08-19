Matt Fitzpatrick shares third-round lead with Scottie Scheffler in Chicago

Matt Fitzpatrick fired a four-under-par 66 to earn a share of the lead after the third round of the BMW Championship in Chicago.

Only a bogey on the par-four 18th prevented the Yorkshireman moving clear at the top of the leaderboard at Olympia Fields Country Club as he looks to cement his place at next week’s season-ending Tour Championship.

Instead Fitzpatrick will go into the final round tied with American world number one Scottie Scheffler, who hit seven birdies in his six-under-par round of 64, at 11 under par.

Rory McIlroy, who shared the first-round lead only to fall away on Friday, clawed back within three shots of the leaders as he shot a 67 to sit in a tie for fifth place with Norway’s Viktor Hovlund.

Brian Harman’s 67 sees him sit in third place, one stroke adrift of the leaders at 10 under, but it was back to reality for overnight leader Max Homa.

Homa had hit a course record 62 on Friday to fashion a two-stroke advantage but fell away on Saturday, a triple bogey seven on the seventh contributing to a one-over round of 71 that leaves him a further stroke back in fourth place.

It proved even worse for Homa’s fellow American Chris Kirk, who started the day in second place but hit back-to-back double bogeys in his five-over-par 75.

Sam Burns matched Homa’s course record 62 to surge 26 places into a four-way tie for seventh place on seven under alongside Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele and Denny McCarthy.