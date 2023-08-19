Matt Fitzpatrick shares third-round lead with Scottie Scheffler in Chicago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Matt Fitzpatrick shares third-round lead with Scottie Scheffler in Chicago

By Press Association
Matt Fitzpatrick shares the lead with Scottie Scheffler heading into the final round of the BMW Championship (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Matt Fitzpatrick shares the lead with Scottie Scheffler heading into the final round of the BMW Championship (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Matt Fitzpatrick fired a four-under-par 66 to earn a share of the lead after the third round of the BMW Championship in Chicago.

Only a bogey on the par-four 18th prevented the Yorkshireman moving clear at the top of the leaderboard at Olympia Fields Country Club as he looks to cement his place at next week’s season-ending Tour Championship.

Instead Fitzpatrick will go into the final round tied with American world number one Scottie Scheffler, who hit seven birdies in his six-under-par round of 64, at 11 under par.

Rory McIlroy, who shared the first-round lead only to fall away on Friday, clawed back within three shots of the leaders as he shot a 67 to sit in a tie for fifth place with Norway’s Viktor Hovlund.

Brian Harman’s 67 sees him sit in third place, one stroke adrift of the leaders at 10 under, but it was back to reality for overnight leader Max Homa.

Homa had hit a course record 62 on Friday to fashion a two-stroke advantage but fell away on Saturday, a triple bogey seven on the seventh contributing to a one-over round of 71 that leaves him a further stroke back in fourth place.

It proved even worse for Homa’s fellow American Chris Kirk, who started the day in second place but hit back-to-back double bogeys in his five-over-par 75.

Sam Burns matched Homa’s course record 62 to surge 26 places into a four-way tie for seventh place on seven under alongside Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele and Denny McCarthy.