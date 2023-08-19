Pep Guardiola applauds Manchester City’s mentality following Newcastle victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola applauds Manchester City’s mentality following Newcastle victory

By Press Association
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was in awe of his side’s mentality against Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola hailed a mature performance from Manchester City as they claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

Julian Alvarez scored the only goal of a tight Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium in which the treble winners impressively stifled any threat from the visitors.

Newcastle had travelled in buoyant mood after their opening-day 5-1 defeat of Aston Villa last week, while City may have had reason to feel lethargic after their draining Super Cup outing against Sevilla in Athens on Wednesday.

Yet City played with a confidence and determination that overcame any fatigue and Guardiola, who made just two changes to his side and did not make any substitutions, was highly impressed.

Guardiola said: “This is the second game of the season but it is proof, the reason why we won a lot. The mindset and mentality of this group of players amazes me every time, surprises me every time.

“Against that team and the conditions we arrived, with a lot of injuries and no rest – they played really well. How they defended and how they ran and the commitment of everyone was absolutely amazing.

Julian Alvarez scored the only goal of the game
“We played really good, we deserved to win. We could have scored more goals.

“The difference of the winning teams is the mentality. This group of players, for many years, they have done it and today again.

“I know we are not in the best condition and have five or six important players out but it is what it is. This is the challenge. The Premier League decided to play today. OK, we accept the challenge.”

At one point during the game, Guardiola was spoken to by a fan who apparently had urged him to make a tactical change.

“He said to me ‘make a sub’,” The Spaniard said. “I said ‘come sit here and do it!’ I didn’t know which one (to make). It was a joke.

“The game was in a good tempo, a good rhythm. I didn’t see the players too tired. It wasn’t easy to make the changes so I didn’t do it.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was frustrated with the result but was positive enough about the performance, which he feels his side can build upon.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe believes his side can improve following defeat
He said: “I think on tonight’s evidence there is stuff to improve. We’re a little bit disappointed overall because we know we can be better, but you have to be at your very best to get something here.

“I thought there were some good bits. We had moments we could hurt them but didn’t have our quality. The second half was much better.

“I was frustrated we didn’t create more. The last pass was missing and we had a couple of shots from range but nothing glaring and that’s the frustration.”