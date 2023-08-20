What the papers say – August 20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – August 20

By Press Association
Hopes of the Lionesses winning the Women’s World Cup final fill Sunday’s front pages (PA)
Hopes of the Lionesses winning the Women's World Cup final fill Sunday's front pages (PA)

Excitement about England’s chances of winning the Women’s World Cup final fills Sunday’s front pages.

The King’s message, urging the Lionesses to “roar to victory” is the focus of The Mail on Sunday.

The Sunday Mirror says the nation will roar on the team to play the game of their lives with the headline “Lioness we can”.

England captain Millie Bright’s quote that the Lionesses need to play the “game of our lives” also makes the splash of the Sunday People.

While the Daily Star Sunday predicts 30 million pints will be drunk by football fans watching the match and some will be too hungover to work on Monday.

The Observer leads with a call for Countess of Chester Hospital bosses to be investigated for possible corporate manslaughter from Dr Dewi Evans, the prosecution’s lead medical expert in the Lucy Letby murder trial.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that doctors have called for hospital administrators to be held accountable to a regulator similar to the General Medical Council after chances were missed to prevent Letby from killing babies in her care.

And the Independent reports that the families of Letby’s victims have called for a full public inquiry into her crimes rather than the independent probe announced by the Government.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express reports claims that the EU wants to prolong the migrant boats crisis as a punishment for Brexit.