Girl, 10, found dead in Woking was known to Surrey County Council

By Press Association
Sara Sharif was found dead at her home (Surrey Police/PA)
A 10-year-old girl who was found dead at her home was known to Surrey County Council, the local authority has said.

Sara Sharif was found in Woking after police were called from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif, at about 2.50am on August 10, Surrey Police have said.

Mr Sharif, 41, his partner, Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother, Faisal Malik, 28, are wanted for questioning.

Police believe they travelled to Islamabad on August 9, with five children aged between one and 13.

Surrey County Council said they were “working tirelessly with our safeguarding partners to gain a full understanding of the situation as quickly as possible”.

On Friday council leader Tim Oliver said: “This is an incredibly sad situation and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with everyone affected.”

He said the national Child Safeguarding panel has been notified of the death and a multi-agency rapid review is under way, in line with standard process following the death of a child.

He explained: “This rapid review will determine whether a local child safeguarding practice review (LCSPR) is to be undertaken by the Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership.

“An LCSPR is a statutory process, bringing together partners including the police, health, social care and education to review practice of all agencies involved, organisational structures and learning.”

He told the PA news agency on Sunday: “We can confirm Sara Sharif was known to Surrey County Council but we cannot comment further while the Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership’s thorough review process is ongoing.”

On Saturday the Associated Press news agency reported that Pakistan police in the eastern province of Punjab are seeking to arrest Mr Sharif in connection with Sara’s death.

Mr Sharif’s family home is reportedly in Jhelum, Punjab, about 84 miles from the capital.

Officer Imran Ahmed said police found evidence that he had briefly returned to Jhelum, before leaving and disappearing, AP reported.

Sara suffered extensive injuries over a sustained period before she was found dead at the property in Hammond Road, a post-mortem examination showed.