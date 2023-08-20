Denmark joins Netherlands in offering F-16 jets to Ukraine as Zelensky visits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Denmark joins Netherlands in offering F-16 jets to Ukraine as Zelensky visits

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left and Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hold a press conference, at Skrydstrup Airbase, in Vojens, Denmark (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP/PA)
The Netherlands and Denmark announced on Sunday they will give F-16 warplanes to Ukraine, a long-awaited announcement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called an important motivation for his country’s forces.

After months of entreaties from Mr Zelensky for F-16s to bolster the Ukrainian air force, the US recently gave approval for the Netherlands and Denmark to provide Ukraine the American-made jets.

Mr Zelensky travelled to both countries Sunday to finalise the delivery deals.

“F-16s will certainly give new energy, confidence, and motivation to fighters and civilians. I’m sure it will deliver new results for Ukraine and the entire Europe,″ the Ukrainian leader said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sits in an F-16 fighter jet at Skrydstrup Airbase, in Vojens, Denmark (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP/PA)

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she hoped the first Danish F-16s could be handed over to Ukraine around New Year.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte did not provide a timeframe, saying it depends on how soon Ukrainian crews and infrastructure are ready.

He and Mr Zelensky inspected two F-16s parked in a hangar at a Dutch base in the southern city of Eindhoven.

“The F-16s will not help immediately now with the war effort. It is anyway a long-term commitment from the Netherlands,” the Dutch leader said.

“We want them to be active and operational as soon as possible. … Not for the next month, that’s impossible, but hopefully soon afterward.”

A few hours later, Mr Zelensky was received by Ms Frederiksen along with the country’s foreign minister, defence minister and Crown Princess Mary at the Skrydstrup air base in southern Denmark.

Ms Frederiksen said Denmark would provide 19 F-16 jets to Ukraine. She said “hopefully” six could be delivered around New Year, eight more next year and the remaining five in 2025.

“Please take this donation as a token of Denmark’s unwavering support for your country’s fight for freedom,” the Danish prime minister said.

The Netherlands did not specify the number of jets it would provide. Mr Zelensky said on his Telegram channel that Ukraine would get 42 jets.

Mr Zelensky said the Dutch and Danish donations were a “huge push for other countries who were in doubt” about providing Ukraine with F-16s.

Asked whether there were conditions to Ukraine receiving the fighters jets, such as a commitment to not using them in Russian territory, Mr Zelensky said that had not been discussed but added that defending Ukrainian territory was the “main goal”.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, during a press conference in Eindhoven, Netherlands on Sunday (Peter Dejong/AP/PA)

The Dutch and Danish governments are also involved in a coalition that is working to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the advanced fighter jets.

Mr Zelensky declined to say how many Ukrainian pilots would undergo training in Denmark and later in Romania, citing security reasons.

Denmark said Friday that the training is starting this month, and officials have previously said that Ukrainian pilots will need six to eight months of training.

Ms Frederiksen said “more than 70” Ukrainian personnel were already in Denmark and getting ready to start training.

On Friday, the Netherlands and Denmark said the US had authorised them to deliver American-made F-16s to Ukraine.

Washington says the F-16s — like the advanced US Abrams tanks — will be crucial in the long term as Kyiv faces down Russia.

Ukraine has been relying on older aircraft, such as Russian-made MiG29 and Sukhoi jets. F-16s have newer technology and targeting capabilities. They are also more versatile, experts say.