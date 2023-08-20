Family of council worker shot in Liverpool mark first anniversary of her death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of council worker shot in Liverpool mark first anniversary of her death

By Press Association
Ashley Dale was shot dead in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21 2022 (Family handout/PA)
The mother of a council worker who was shot has vowed to keep her memory alive as the family marks the first anniversary of her death.

Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21 last year.

In a tribute, her mother Julie Dale said: “A huge hole has been left since Ashley was taken from us one year ago. A void in our family that will never be replaced.

“This past year has been unbearable without Ash, some days I don’t know how I go on.

“But I do with the support of family and friends. We vow to keep Ash’s memory alive and talk about Ashley every day in a positive way, remembering all the good things about her.”

Following her death, colleagues at Knowsley Council installed a memorial bench at Court Hey Park for the environmental health officer.

Her mother said: “I’m glad that we have a place to go and remember Ash, at her bench in Court Hey Park.

“I am forever grateful to Ashley’s colleagues at Knowsley Council for doing such a wonderful, thoughtful thing for Ash and us.”

Colleagues have also arranged for Huyton railway bridge and Greystone footbridge to be lit in pink, orange and green on Monday to mark the anniversary.

Miss Dale’s death was one of three fatal shootings in Liverpool within a week last year, with nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel shot in her home in Dovecot and Sam Rimmer, 22, fatally injured in Dingle.

Sean Zeisz, 27, Niall Barry, 26, James Witham, 41, and Joseph Peers, 28, have been charged with Miss Dale’s murder and are due to stand trial on October 2.