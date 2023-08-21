Tropical Storm Hilary hits California and Mexico leaving roads flooded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tropical Storm Hilary hits California and Mexico leaving roads flooded

By Press Association
Vehicles cross over a flood control basin that has almost reached the street in Palm Desert, California (Mark J. Terrill, AP)
Tropical Storm Hilary inundated streets across Mexico’s arid Baja California peninsula with deadly floodwaters on Sunday before moving over Southern California.

The storm swamped roads and downed trees across the state as concerns grew that flash floods could strike in places as far north as Idaho.

Forecasters said Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing floods, mudslides, high winds, power outages and the potential for isolated tornadoes.

The storm dumped more than 15 centimetres of rain in some mountain communities and threatened more than an average year’s worth of rain in inland desert areas.

Hilary made landfall along the Mexican coast in a sparsely populated area about 150 miles south of Ensenada on Sunday before moving through mudslide-prone Tijuana, threatening the improvised homes that cling to hillsides just south of the US border.

Tropical Weather
People ignore caution signs for beach closings at Las Playas de Tijuana  (Ana Ramirez/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

By Sunday evening, the storm had moved over San Diego and was headed north into inland desert areas.

As evening fell in California, the National Weather Service in Los Angeles warned of significant flooding risk throughout populous mountain areas along the coast northeast of Los Angeles.

“PLEASE… STAY OFF THE ROADS,” the agency posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mud and boulders spilled onto highways, water gushed onto roadways and tree branches fell in neighbourhoods from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Dozens of cars were trapped in floodwaters in typically hot and dry Palm Desert and surrounding communities across the the Coachella Valley.

Crews pumped floodwaters out of the emergency room at Eisenhower Medical Centre in Rancho Mirage.

Tropical Weather
A woman crosses a street flooded by torrential rain brought by Tropical Storm Hilary  in Thousand Palms, California (Mark J. Terrill, AP)

Hilary could hit other Western states of the US with once-in-a-century rains, with a good chance of it becoming the wettest known tropical cyclone to douse Nevada, Oregon and Idaho.

It was was expected to remain a tropical storm into central Nevada on Monday before dissipating.

Southern California got another surprise in the afternoon as an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 hit near Ojai, about 80 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, according to the US Geological Survey.

It was felt widely and was followed by smaller aftershocks. There were no immediate reports of major damage or injury, according to a dispatcher with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.