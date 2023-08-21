Jennifer Lopez feeling ‘overwhelmed’ on one-year anniversary to Ben Affleck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jennifer Lopez feeling ‘overwhelmed’ on one-year anniversary to Ben Affleck

By Press Association
Jennifer Lopez posted a photo on her Instagram to mark her one-year wedding anniversary to Ben Affleck (PA Archive)
Jennifer Lopez has said she feels “overwhelmed” on her one-year anniversary to Ben Affleck.

Lopez, 54, informed her fans that she had wed Affleck, 51, in July 2022, when she revealed the pair had travelled to the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Another wedding ceremony in front of friends and family was held at Affleck’s home outside of Savannah, Georgia in August.

Marking their one-year wedding anniversary, the Jenny From The Block singer posted two photos to her Instagram page, one showing Lopez in her wedding dress and veil as Affleck carries her in his arms.

The other photo shows the pair looking at fireworks on their wedding day.

The caption featured lyrics from the song Dear Ben Part II and read: “One year ago today… Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring, Feeling overwhelmed, It makes me wanna sing sing, How did we end up here, Without a rewind, Oh my, This is my life… Jennifer.”

The first instalment of Dear Ben was released in 2002 when the couple were engaged for the first time.

Lopez previously revealed in her On The JLo newsletter that the Las Vegas ceremony had occurred at “twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through”, accompanied by their children from previous relationships.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance following Affleck’s split from the actress Ana de Armas and Lopez’s break-up with baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

The Hollywood stars previously began dating in 2002 and got engaged that same year.

They were due to tie the knot in 2003 but postponed the wedding just days before the ceremony and ultimately called off their engagement in 2004.

Lopez confirmed she was back together with Affleck in an Instagram post for her 52nd birthday, when she shared a picture of them kissing.

Oscar-winner Affleck, best known for films such as Good Will Hunting, Argo and Gone Girl, was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner and Lopez’s other past relationships included her marriage to singer Marc Anthony.

Lopez has an extensive career in music and film, including box office hits such as The Wedding Planner and Out Of Sight.