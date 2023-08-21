North Korean leader observes cruise missile launches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

North Korean leader observes cruise missile launches

By Press Association
Kim watches the launch (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Kim watches the launch (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has observed the test-firing of strategic cruise missiles, state media reported.

The test came as the US and South Korean militaries kicked off major annual drills which the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

The North’s report on missile tests came three days after the leaders of the US, South Korea and Japan held their first stand-alone trilateral summit and agreed to increase their cooperation on their ballistic missile defences to counter North Korea’s evolving nuclear and missile threats.

During an inspection of a navy flotilla on an unspecified date, Mr Kim boarded a patrol ship to review its weapons and preparations for combat, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

South Korea Koreas Tensions
The move comes as the US and South Korean militaries kicked off major annual drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal (AP)

It said Mr Kim later watched the ship’s personnel conduct a drill of launching “strategic” cruise missiles – a word implying the weapons were developed to carry nuclear warheads.

A state media photo showed him watching a soaring missile from the patrol ship from another place, not on the vessel.

KCNA said the missiles hit designated targets without any errors, demonstrating the ship’s readiness and attack capability.

Mr Kim said he would bolster efforts to build powerful warships and modernise shipboard and underwater weapons systems for the North’s navy.

Kim Jong Un before a navy ship
Mr Kim visited a navy flotilla in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

He called for the country’s sailors to build “overwhelming ideological and spiritual strength”, saying that is more important than numerical or technical superiority of weapons, according to KCNA.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement North Korea’s report on its cruise missile tests contained “an exaggeration” and was “not consistent with the facts”.

It said South Korea’s military will maintain firm readiness based on its capacity to overwhelmingly defeat potential North Korean provocations.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said: “North Korea’s naval cruise missile may appear technologically behind but is still a real threat.

“The latest test shows Pyongyang’s intention of attacking South Korea from many angles if it believes the Kim regime is at risk.”

Missile is fired
Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Launches from North Korea’s huge stockpile of ballistic missiles are prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions. Its cruise missile tests are not banned, but they still pose a threat because they fly at a lower altitude to avoid radar detection.

Analysts say North Korea aims to use cruise missiles to strike incoming U.S. warships and aircraft carriers in the event of conflict.

North Korea was widely expected to resume weapons tests in reaction to the US-South Korean military training that began Monday for an 11-day run.

The Ulchi Freedom Shield training is a computer-simulated command post exercise. The US and South Korean militaries said they also plan conduct large-scale field exercises as well.

North Korea in past years has slammed major US-South Korean drills as practice for an invasion and has responded to them with missile tests.

American and South Korean officials maintain the exercises are defensive in nature and they have no intention of attacking the North.