England Lionesses cheered and applauded at airport as they begin journey home

England’s Lionesses were applauded as they began the journey home from Australia after their World Cup Final defeat.

Sarina Wiegman’s side lost 1-0 to Spain in a tight match in Sydney on Sunday.

However, footage on social media showed the team being clapped and cheered at Sydney Airport on Monday ahead of their flight back to the UK.

England’s Chloe Kelly (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Players signed autographs and took pictures with fans, while head coach Wiegman was seen waving and smiling.

They are expected to arrive back in the UK on Tuesday, with fans congratulating them despite the defeat.

Wiegman wrote on Instagram: “It is almost impossible to describe what I am feeling right now. Naturally disappointment for not winning the tournament, but also pride.

“If I look back on this past season, we have been through a lot. We’ve had challenges, injuries and more. But thanks to this fantastic group of players, the staff, and our people of the FA, we were able to make it to the final of the World Cup.

“Many thanks to all the Lionesses fans who gave us such incredible support. To every city and town we’ve visited in Australia – a thank you for the warmth and respect you’ve shown us.

“Australia & New Zealand you deserve so much praise for a fantastic and record-breaking tournament.

“With tournaments like this and the great and professional organisation, we can all continue to build on the further development of women’s football across the world.”

The Lionesses lost 1-0 in a close match (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Prince of Wales tweeted a personal message to the Lionesses after the match, saying their “spirit and drive have inspired so many people”.

William faced criticism ahead of the game for electing not to attend in person, instead watching the final alongside the Princess of Wales and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at home in Sandringham, Norfolk.

No senior member of the British royal family attended the match, but Queen Letizia of Spain was there with her 16-year-old daughter Infanta Sofia.

Heir to the throne William apologised to the Lionesses for not being there in a video message on Saturday.

Alex Greenwood smiled as she left the hotel (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The King and Queen appeared not to be watching the game 30 minutes after kick-off as they were seen heading to church at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral.

World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst, asked if he thought a member of the royal family not attending was a mistake, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Yes, I do.

“I think if the royals attend the men’s game, they should definitely.

“It’s an English team, a World Cup tournament, a member of the royal family should definitely have gone.

“No argument at all about that.”

Esme Morgan waved to fans (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Supporters had flocked to pubs and bars for the 11am kick-off, with the game tipped to give a £185 million boost to the UK economy.

Amid the jubilant celebrations for the Spanish side, there was heartbreak for World Cup winning goal scorer and captain Olga Carmona, who learned after the match that her father had died.