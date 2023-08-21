Parents of Letby’s victims suspected deliberate harm before police investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents of Letby’s victims suspected deliberate harm before police investigation

By Press Association
The parent of one of Lucy Letby’s victims reads a victim impact statement at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Parents of babies attacked by nurse Lucy Letby have told a court they knew their children had been deliberately harmed before the police investigation was launched.

Letby murdered seven babies and attempted to kill six others while working in the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016.

Police were only called in to investigate in 2017.

At Letby’s sentencing hearing on Monday, the mother of Child D told the court she was “knocking on doors” and “asking questions” after the baby girl died in June 2015 .

She said: “We got a solicitor and I wanted the police involved. At that stage I was told this was not a criminal matter so the police was out of the question.”

She said that a week before an inquest was due to be held, police called her to tell her someone was about to be arrested for the murder of Child D and others.

She added: “Thank God the police started their investigation.”

The mother of Child I told the court her husband was “convinced someone had done this” following the baby girl’s death in October 2015.

She said: “I would tell him ‘don’t be stupid, who would deliberately hurt our tiny daughter, it’s the grief that makes you think that’, but there was never a real explanation to why she died.”

She said she remembered her “whole body shaking” when officers told the couple they were arresting someone on suspicion of murder.

She said: “We were both absolutely broken that someone could do something so evil to our precious little girl and this has had a massive effect on our family even until this day.

“We dug for years trying to get answers for what had happened and over the years we have been in some very dark places mentally.”

The mother of Child N, who survived after Letby tried to kill him, said she always knew her son had been deliberately harmed.

She said that she felt “happy and relieved” when the police got in contact to say they were investigating Letby because “we felt like we were being listened to”.

“Finally we would receive some answers,” she said.

She added: “We just questioned why a healthy baby boy was fine one minute and bleeding from the mouth and needing CPR the next.”

Consultants at the hospital have said executives were reluctant to call in police despite concerns being raised.