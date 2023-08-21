Severe congestion after coach bursts into flames on M25 motorway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Severe congestion after coach bursts into flames on M25 motorway

By Press Association
A coach caught fire on the M25 (John Richards/PA)
A coach caught fire on the M25 (John Richards/PA)

A coach caught fire on the M25 London orbital motorway on Monday, causing severe congestion for motorists.

Three lanes of the motorway were closed and National Highways reported delays of up to 94 minutes, with eight miles of congestion, as emergency services cleared the road.

John Richards, 47, was being driven to work when he filmed footage of the burning coach, which shows flames billowing from the back as thick smoke pours from two open doors.

A group of people are seen standing along the edge of the motorway near the coach.

Mr Richards, a landscape gardener based in Sutton, south London, told the PA news agency it was “quite unexpected to see something like that first thing in the morning”.

He managed to get ahead of the delays and said the coach fire “must have started about 10 or 15 minutes before we got there”.

Officials said the coach caught fire at about 7.50am between junctions seven and eight, in Surrey, which prompted the closure of lanes one, two and three.

National Highways told the PA news agency that the anti-clockwise carriageway was blocked due to the fire on the hard shoulder.

The service said the initial delay was more than 90 minutes for some vehicles which was “reduced very quickly to 30 minutes and less than five miles congestion”.

Surrey Fire & Rescue Service tweeted that three pumps, a water carrier and a Unimog vehicle were on the scene.

National Highways said no-one was injured

The lanes were gradually opened as the morning progressed and just after 1pm the fire service announced that all lanes had been reopened, with about one mile of congestion.

National Highways asked motorists to “please allow time for delays to clear”.