Lebanese man who took children abroad when mother away given suspended jail term

A Lebanese man who took his three children abroad while their mother was away has been handed a suspended jail term by a family court judge.

Judge Sonia Harris concluded that electronic appliance dealer Samer Abdul Sater, 41, had breached court orders to return the youngsters to their mother Flora Abdul-Sater, 30, in England and was in contempt.

She imposed an 18-month jail term, suspended for six months, after being told how Mrs Abdul-Sater had not seen sons William, seven, and Alexander, five, and daughter Jazmin, three, since they were taken from their then home in Egham, Surrey, in June 2022.

The judge said Abdul Sater had taken to the children while their mother was away on a work trip.

Flora Abdul-Sater (top right) with her children Alexander Abdul-Sater (top left), William Abdul-Sater, (bottom right) and Jazmin Abdul-Sater (Flora Abdul-Sater/PA)

She heard that the youngsters were in Lebanon.

Mrs Abdul-Sater, an economist originally from Hungary, had begun committal proceedings in the hope of forcing her estranged husband to return the youngsters.

Judge Harris sentenced Abdul Sater at a public hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Monday.

The judge concluded that Abdul Sater, who was not at the hearing, had breached six court orders.

She said he had “persistently” failed to comply with judges’ orders and “persistently” failed to attend court hearings and shown “disrespect”.

The judge added: “This court considers the conduct of … Mr Abdul Sater to be particularly serious.”

She said she was satisfied it was right to sentence Abdul Sater in his absence.

Mrs Abdul-Sater, who no longer lives in Egham, is being represented by law firm Dawson Cornwell.

Barrister Mani Basi, who led Mrs Abdul-Sater’s legal team, told the judge: “The children have not been returned to England … and they remain in Lebanon.”

He said she had last spoken to the children – by telephone – earlier this month and added: “My client has no connection with Lebanon herself and is fearful for the children’s safety and their welfare.”

Mr Basi said Abdul Sater had breached “many” orders and told the judge: “He has no respect for the jurisdiction of England and Wales.”

The judge said the children were wards of court but concluded that it would be in their best interests if they were allowed to be named in media reports of the case.”