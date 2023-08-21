Mason Greenwood leaving Manchester United a relief to many, says Women’s Aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mason Greenwood leaving Manchester United a relief to many, says Women’s Aid

By Press Association
Mason Greenwood is to leave Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Footballer Mason Greenwood’s departure from Manchester United will be a relief for many survivors of abuse, a charity tackling domestic violence has said.

Greenwood, 21, had been suspended by the club for most of this year, over allegations relating to a young woman, after images and videos were posted online.

In February charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, all involving the same complainant, were dropped, with the footballer at the time saying he was “relieved that this matter is now over”.

After a months-long internal investigation into the allegations made against him, Manchester United announced on Monday that it had mutually agreed with the player that he would leave the club.

Manchester United said while it had concluded the player “did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged”, it recognised “the difficulties with him recommencing his career” at the club.

The decision followed controversy last week when it was reported that United,  a club Greenwood joined aged just seven, were planning to bring the player back.

Countdown star Rachel Riley said she would not be able to continue supporting the club if Greenwood was allowed to remain playing there.

In his own statement on Monday, Greenwood repeated that he had not done “the things I was accused of” but accepted he had “made mistakes” and took “my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post”.

The charity Women’s Aid said many would feel relieved at Greenwood’s departure, and called for more to be done early on to tackle attitudes to abuse, including in football.

A spokeswoman for the organisation said: “We know that today’s news from Manchester United that Greenwood will be moving on from the club will be a relief for many survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.

“Football is loved by so many people worldwide, and players are often idolised by fans, so the way that alleged domestic abuse cases are treated in clubs has a huge impact on public understanding about what is accepted and tolerated in society.

“We have heard first hand the impact this case and the related materials shared on social media have had on survivors of abuse, and while next steps are established following the outcome of Manchester United’s internal investigation, this will happen away from centre stage of Old Trafford.”

The charity said attitudes underpinning domestic and sexual abuse must be addressed, and work needs to be done “with players from a young age to make it clear that clubs stand against sexism and misogyny”.

Women’s Aid added that the issue “reaches far wider than football, with misogynistic content widely available on social media, so it is important to recognise how widespread harmful attitudes are and address this”.

The PA news agency understands the club is working with Greenwood’s family to find the right environment for him to continue his career, with discussions under way to find the correct solution.

In his statement, Greenwood added: “I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown.

“I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch.”

At the time of the case against him being discontinued, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light were factors in the decision.

Manchester United said that the club had “concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged”, but added that the player had publicly acknowledged “he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for”.

The club said: “All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

“It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”