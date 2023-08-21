Rapist Met Police officer had more than 700 women in his contacts, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rapist Met Police officer had more than 700 women in his contacts, court told

By Press Association
Former Met Police officer Adam Provan (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A “Jekyll and Hyde” former Metropolitan Police officer who raped a 16-year-old girl and a female colleague hoarded the details of more than 700 women on his phone, a court has heard.

In June Adam Provan, 44, of Newmarket, Suffolk, was found guilty of raping a fellow police officer six times between 2003 and 2005, and twice raping a teenager whom he met on a blind date after lying about his age in 2010.

All the offences were committed while he was a serving officer in the Met’s East Area Command Unit.

Provan had initially been convicted of raping the 16-year-old victim after a retrial in 2018 and jailed for nine years. He was sacked from the Met the following year.

He served three years and three months in prison before he successfully appealed against his conviction and his case was sent for a third trial.

At that trial in May, six new counts of rape were added, relating to earlier offences against the serving Metropolitan Police officer.

On Monday, Provan’s wider history of predatory behaviour was laid bare at Wood Green Crown Court on the first day of his two-day sentencing.

Prosecutor Anthony Metzer KC said Provan had abused his position as an officer to gain young women’s trust and had “aspects of a Jekyll and Hyde character”.

He said Provan had “an extended history of allegations” of sexual misconduct dating back to the 1990s, including “stalkerish behaviour” and culminating in the rapes of the 16-year-old girl.

The defendant had 751 female contacts in his mobile phone, indicating a “fascination bordering on the obsessive” with young women, Judge Noel Lucas KC said.

Mr Metzer said the details on Provan’s phone “strongly suggested” there was sexual activity with the women, many of whom were young.

In 2005 another female police officer had reported receiving “nuisance” messages from Provan, but the complaint was dealt with “informally” and not taken further.

Provan, who watched teenage pornography online, had also allegedly contacted another 16-year-old girl after she gave her details as a witness.

Julia Smart KC, defending, said all the allegations were disputed by Provan.

Speaking in court from behind a screen, the teenage victim, who is now in her 20s, said: “The day I met Adam Provan changed my life forever.

“No prison sentence will take away the harm Adam Provan has caused me. No amount of justice will make me forget the date from hell.

“Even though I tried my best to block it out I will never forget how scared I was when the assault took place, and 13 years later reliving my worst nightmare.”

She said it was “sickening” to be told Provan really was a police officer as he had claimed when they first met.

Giving evidence over three trials was “traumatic” and she felt “personally attacked”, she said.

The other victim, who is still a serving officer, said she “lived in constant fear” Provan would kill her and felt he saw himself as “untouchable”.

The officer told the court she felt the police had not dealt with Provan and failed to protect her.

She added: “I feel guilty for people after me who came in contact with Adam, and if they suffered abuse, this has preyed on my mind.”

Judge Lucas hailed the victims’ bravery as he thanked them for giving their statements in court

The sentencing hearing is expected to conclude on Tuesday.