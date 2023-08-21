Blood test ‘may predict heart disease risk for people with type 2 diabetes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blood test ‘may predict heart disease risk for people with type 2 diabetes’

By Press Association
A blood test may predict future heart and kidney risk for people with type 2 diabetes (Simon Dawson/PA)
A simple blood test may be able to predict the risk of heart and kidney disease in people with type 2 diabetes, a new study has suggested.

Researchers have found high levels of four biomarkers – biological signposts – are strongly predictive for the development of heart and kidney issues.

The study also found people who took a drug called canagliflozin had lower levels of the four biomarkers compared to those who took a placebo.

The treatment helped to substantially reduce the risk of being admitted to hospital for heart failure and other heart complications among patients considered to have the highest risk.

Lead author James Januzzi, the Hutter Family Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, US, said: “High levels of certain biomarkers are indicators of heart and kidney complications, and may help predict future risk of disease progression.

“Treatment with canagliflozin, a sodium glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitor, lowered biomarker levels and reduced the risk of hospitalisation for heart failure and other heart complications in people at the highest risk.”

Doctors regularly used a blood test to measure biomarkers to screen, diagnose or treat specific conditions.

Previous research has shown concentrations of some biomarkers may predict the onset and progression of chronic kidney disease as well as heart disease in people with type 2 diabetes.

The researchers analysed blood samples of 2,627 people who took part in the Canagliflozin and Renal Events in Diabetes with Established Nephropathy Clinical Evaluation (Credence) trial in the US.

They looked at the effects of canagliflozin on concentrations of the four biomarkers from the study start, then at the one-year mark and the three-year mark.

The researchers examined how effective each biomarker was at indicating various levels of kidney problems and risk of death due to kidney disease or cardiovascular disease.

Patients were separated into low, medium and high risk categories.

Those at the highest risk showed dramatically higher rates of progressive kidney failure and cardiovascular complications throughout the three-year study period.

According to the findings published in the Circulation journal, high concentrations of each biomarker at the beginning of the study were strongly predictive of the severity of the patient’s heart and kidney issues.

Concentrations of each of the four biomarkers in people taking canagliflozin were lower after one year and three years compared to those taking the placebo.

After one year, the levels of all biomarkers in people who took canagliflozin rose 3% to 10%, compared to an increase of 6% to 29% in those who were not given the medication.

Dr Januzzi, a cardiologist at the Massachusetts General Hospital and director of heart failure and biomarker trials at the Baim Institute for Clinical Research in Boston, said: “It was reassuring to discover that canagliflozin helped reduce risks the most in people with the highest chances for complications.

“Future studies are needed to better understand how type 2 diabetes in conjunction with kidney disease develops and progresses so that we may initiate life-saving therapies earlier, before symptoms of heart and kidney disease have occurred.

“Given that the American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology and the American Diabetes Association now all recommend measurement of biomarkers to enhance ability to predict risk in persons with type 2 diabetes, these results may considerably extend the reach of biomarker-based testing, refining accuracy even further.”