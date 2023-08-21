Triathlon Ireland officials ‘did not sanction’ swim race that saw two men die

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Triathlon Ireland officials ‘did not sanction’ swim race that saw two men die

By Press Association
Post-mortem examinations are taking place into the deaths (Niall Carson/PA)
Triathlon Ireland has said it did not sanction a swim race in Co Cork in which two competitors died.

There has been shock after it emerged that Ivan Chittenden, in his 60s and from Toronto in Canada, and Brendan Wall, who was in his 40s and living in the UK but originally from Co Meath, died competing in an Ironman event on Sunday.

They died in the swimming segment of the triathlon at Claycastle beach in Youghal.

Post-mortem examinations are taking place.

In a statement on its website, the head of Triathlon Ireland said an investigation is under way.

Chief executive Darren Coombes said the organisation is reeling from the deaths of the men competing in the Ironman Cork event in Youghal.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ivan’s and Brendan’s loved ones.  The triathlon community is a very close community and this loss has had a devastating effect on all of us,” he said.

He went on to say Triathlon Ireland officials did not sanction the swim race due to adverse conditions.

“Triathlon Ireland is the national governing body for triathlon in Ireland, a role which includes providing sanction for club and commercial races to proceed.

“In our almost 40-year history, the sport in Ireland has an impeccable safety record.

“For the Ironman Cork event, in line with normal practice, Triathlon Ireland technical officials attended before the start of the race to review the conditions and carry out a water safety assessment.

“Due to adverse conditions on the day, Triathlon Ireland technical officials confirmed to the race organisers that it was not possible to sanction the race.

“As there is an investigation ongoing, at this stage it would not be appropriate for us to make any further comment only to state that Triathlon Ireland will provide any assistance that the authorities require.”

He added: “Finally, we reiterate our deepest condolences to the families of Ivan Chittenden and Brendan Wall.”

Sadness has been expressed widely at the deaths of the men.

Phil Harris, a competitor from Co Down, said his thoughts and prayers were with the families of the men.

“The weather conditions changed quite quickly whenever we were getting into the water. It wasn’t so bad once you got through the waves,” he added.

Cork County Council extended sympathies to the families.

“Cork County Council is deeply saddened over the tragic loss of two race participants during the Ironman 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023 event in Youghal today,” it said.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of the athletes at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our thoughts are with those who have been affected and we are currently offering every assistance required to the Ironman Group and all those impacted.

“We wish to express our gratitude to the response agencies involved, including our dedicated fire and emergency personnel, for their unwavering efforts during this difficult time.”

The men had been competing in the half Ironman, a 70.3 mile half triathlon, which had been moved from Saturday to Sunday as a result of Storm Betty.

The event continued with a 90km cycle and a long-distance run.