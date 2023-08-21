Martin Odegaard’s penalty earns 10-man Arsenal gritty victory at Crystal Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Martin Odegaard’s penalty earns 10-man Arsenal gritty victory at Crystal Palace

By Press Association
Martin Odegaard, right, scored the only goal as Arsenal won at Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)
Martin Odegaard, right, scored the only goal as Arsenal won at Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)

Martin Odegaard’s penalty proved enough to give 10-man Arsenal a gritty 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace to maintain their winning start to the Premier League season.

Only Manchester City and Brighton had won their opening two games but the Gunners joined them on six points after a narrow success at Selhurst Park.

In a close-fought encounter, captain Odegaard stepped up to steer home a second-half spot-kick, with the visitors then hanging on for the final quarter of the game after Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off.

The defender was the only change to Mikel Arteta’s starting XI from their opening-day win against Nottingham Forest as he replaced the injured Jurrien Timber at left-back – but he will now be banned for Saturday’s visit of Fulham after a controversial dismissal here.

Palace – unchanged from their own victory at Sheffield United a week ago – were fast out of the blocks, Aaron Ramsdale making a low stop to keep out an Eberechi Eze drive as the hosts built up a head of steam.

Cheick Doucoure then flashed a speculative effort wide as Arsenal struggled to get a foothold on proceedings.

The visitors gradually started to see more of the ball and Eddie Nketiah was unfortunate to see his shot come back off a post after beating Sam Johnstone in the Palace goal.

With the game opening up, both sides had good chances, with Jordan Ayew almost capitalising on a poor William Saliba touch, only for the France defender to makes amends with a fine, last-ditch tackle.

Eddie Nketiah had chances to score for Arsenal
Eddie Nketiah had chances to score for Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal went down the other end and Nketiah wasted a gilt-edged opportunity as he tried – and failed – to execute a deft lob over Johnstone from close range.

Odegaard was next to come close to breaking the deadlock for Arteta’s side, his curled strike from outside the box tipped over by Johnstone.

Arsenal would eventually hit the front soon after the restart, Gabriel Martinelli’s quick free-kick playing in Nketiah, who went to ground under pressure from the sliding Johnstone.

Referee David Coote pointed to the spot and the decision survived a VAR check for a foul by Thomas Partey in the build-up, with Odegaard making no mistake as he sent Johnstone the wrong way from 12 yards.

Coote was to make another couple of controversial calls shortly after, showing a yellow card to Tomiyasu for time-wasting at a throw-in before dismissing the Japan full-back seven minutes later for a soft foul on Ayew.

Arteta reacted by introducing Gabriel Magalhaes in place of Martinelli, while Jorginho replaced Nketiah as Arsenal shut up shop in the closing stages.

Jakub Kiwior and fit-again Oleksandr Zinchenko added even more steel to the defensive unit as Odegaard and Bukayo Saka made way.

It proved just enough to keep Palace at bay, the Arsenal rearguard high-fiving and celebrating every challenge and clearance as they hung on to secure the win.