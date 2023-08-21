Osteoarthritis may affect nearly one billion people by 2050, study projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Osteoarthritis may affect nearly one billion people by 2050, study projects

By Press Association
Osteoarthritis affects 15% of the global population over the age of 30 – study (Yui Mok/PA)
The most common form of arthritis, osteoarthritis, affects 15% of the global population over the age of 30 – and it is estimated that by 2050 nearly one billion people will have the condition, researchers say.

Obesity is a major contributor to osteoarthritis, and in 2020 was responsible for approximately 20% of the disability of osteoarthritis – which causes joints to become painful and stiff, the study suggests.

The condition increases with age, and international research found that for those aged 70 and older it ranked seventh among causes for years lived with disability (YLDs).

The research, published in The Lancet Rheumatology, analysed 30 years of osteoarthritis data (1990–2020) covering more than 200 countries.

It was led by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) as part of the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021.

According to the findings, cases have increased rapidly over the past three decades because of three main factors – ageing, population growth, and obesity.

In 1990, 256 million people had osteoarthritis. By 2020, this number rose to 595 million people – a 132% increase.

By 2050, experts project this figure will reach the one billion mark.

Dr Jaimie Steinmetz, the paper’s corresponding author and lead research scientist at the IHME, said: “With the key drivers of people living longer and a growing world population, we need to anticipate stress on health systems in most countries.

“There is no effective cure for osteoarthritis right now, so it’s critical that we focus on strategies of prevention, early intervention, and making expensive, effective treatments like joint replacements more affordable in low and middle-income countries.”

The knees and hips are the most common areas for osteoarthritis.

By 2050, osteoarthritis is projected to increase by 74.9% in the knees, 48.6% in the hand, 78.6% in the hips, and 95.1% in other areas like the elbows and shoulders.

It is also estimated that more women than men will continue to grapple with the condition.

In 2020, 61% of osteoarthritis cases were in women versus 39% in men.

Dr Jacek Kopek, senior author and professor in the School of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia, said there is a combination of possible reasons for the difference.

He explained: “The reasons for gender differences in osteoarthritis prevalence are being investigated, but researchers believe that genetics, hormonal factors, and anatomical differences play a role.”