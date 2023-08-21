Three Scottish projects win funding from the UK Space Agency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Three Scottish projects win funding from the UK Space Agency

By Press Association
Three Scottish projects which utilise satellites and AI have been awarded cash funding (Alamy/PA)
Three Scottish projects have won funding from the UK Space Agency to use satellites and artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor environmental risks and help tackle climate change.

A total of 10 projects will use Earth observation tools, satellite tracking and demographic data, supported by AI, to produce forecasts and models used by farming, energy, finance and insurance sectors.

The projects are intended to “help governments and businesses to understand and mitigate risks” and funding of up to £55,000 for each project will begin next month.

They will also help identify opportunities for green financing that could support sustainable business growth.

Eolas Insight, in Glasgow, plans to help organisations understand the effects of global temperatures on watercourses, using automated mapping and reporting, as well as understanding the benefits of mitigation strategies, such as riverside woodland schemes.

Omanos Analytics, also in Glasgow, creates “Earth observation products”.

It hopes to “improve resilience planning and deliver social context data on the impact of climate change issues on different demographics through a service that integrates community narratives – based on data such as land use and traditional livelihoods”.

Sparkgeo UK, based in Edinburgh, will create an automated methane monitoring service to allow stakeholders the ability to monitor emissions of methane – one of the most potent greenhouse gases – across their areas.

It will also alert them when levels rise too much.

George Freeman MP welcomed nearly £55,000 per project to help tackle climate change
George Freeman backs UK Space Agency spending on climate change (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Science, innovation and technology minister George Freeman said: “The great challenges of our time need bold solutions and, from tackling water pollution to carbon emissions and biodiversity threats, the unique perspective that space provides can play a major role in securing the health of our planet and people.

“By backing UK innovators to make the most of modern technology including satellite data, AI, and Earth observation, we are also supporting businesses up and down our country to grow our economy while driving forward our ambition to make the UK a major player in space.”

Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said: “The UK has a long history of expertise and innovation in Earth observation, developing satellites to collect increasingly detailed data and using that information to build services that help protect our planet.

“This targeted funding for early-stage innovations is all about supporting fresh ideas and accelerating the rollout of powerful new tools that have the potential to bring benefits to a wide range of users both within and beyond the space sector.”

The total £530,000 funding represents the second tranche of investment by the UK Space Agency directly into climate services development.