Young Britons ‘less confident about career prospects than international peers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Young Britons ‘less confident about career prospects than international peers’

By Press Association
The Prince’s Trust said the youth unemployment rate for 15 to 24-year-olds globally has been above 13% for the last decade and a half (Philip Toscano/PA)
The Prince’s Trust said the youth unemployment rate for 15 to 24-year-olds globally has been above 13% for the last decade and a half (Philip Toscano/PA)

Young people in the UK are less confident about their career prospects compared to their international peers, new research has revealed.

A YouGov survey conducted for The Prince’s Trust found those in lower-income countries were more optimistic about having better jobs than their parents.

It also found a large proportion of young Britons were worried about always having secure employment in the future.

The Prince’s Trust said the youth unemployment rate for 15 to 24-year-olds globally has been above 13% for the last decade and a half, more than three times the rate for over-25s.

The charity commissioned a survey using online interviews of almost 13,000 young people aged between 18 and 34 across 10 countries in June.

About half (51%) of those surveyed from the UK said they were confident they would have a better career than their parents.

However, lower-income countries including Ghana (95%), India (80%) and Mexico (77%) had noticeably more people who were confident.

A third of Britons surveyed in the research (33%) also said they did not feel confident they would always have secure employment.

Around the same number of Britons (35%) were concerned they would not have a fulfilling career.

More broadly, 86% of all those surveyed around the world said digital literacy will be important, but 37% said they did not have the digital skills required to be successful in work.

The findings come after students across the country received their A-level results last week, with efforts made to bring results back down to pre-pandemic levels.

Alison Brittain, chair of The Prince’s Trust Group, said: “With sustained levels of high youth unemployment around the world, young people’s futures are more at risk than ever before.

“We are calling on global decisionmakers and business leaders to focus their efforts urgently on tackling youth unemployment and ensuring that all young people have access to the skills they will need to be successful in their future working lives”.

Since being founded in 1976, The Prince’s Trust has helped more than one million young people in the UK.

It now operates in over 20 countries in the Commonwealth and beyond, delivering education, employment, enterprise and environmental projects.