Four arrested after delivery driver murdered in Shropshire

By Press Association
An increased police presence will be seen in the area following the murder (Nick Potts/PA)
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man believed to be a delivery driver was found dead.

West Mercia Police were called to Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill, near Shrewsbury in Shropshire, after the man was attacked at around 1.05pm on Monday.

The victim, a 23-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said that it is believed that he was a delivery driver.

Two men aged 22 and 26, and two aged 24, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Earlier this afternoon a man was attacked in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly lost his life.

“We understand this incident may be concerning for the local community and I would like to offer my reassurance (that) we will carry out a full and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances.

“Four people are in custody as our investigation continues.

“Residents will see an increased police presence in the area for the coming days as officers carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to anyone who may be concerned.

“We know a number of people were in the area at the time and may have information that could prove crucial to our inquiries, in particular, we’re keen to speak to anyone who lives in Berwick Avenue and has CCTV or doorbell footage, or any motorists in the area at the time with dashcam footage.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who saw a white Mercedes Benz registration OV60 VTP which was recovered on Kynaston Road or a grey Audi registration EY63 BCV in Berwick Avenue or the surrounding area.”

Anyone with information that may help officers is urged to contact the force quoting incident 192 of August 21.