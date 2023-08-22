Information watchdog issues warning to ‘text pests’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Information watchdog issues warning to ‘text pests’

By Press Association
Young people were more likely to report being victims of ‘text pesting’ (Yui Mok/PA)
People who use the phone numbers of customers to ask them out or proposition them are breaking the law, the information watchdog has warned as it vowed to crack down on “text pests”.

Research from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) found that around one in three 18 to 34-year-olds say they had been victims of the practice.

When customers give their phone number, email address or other contact details to a business, they have a right to expect it not to be used for non-business purposes.

The research for the ICO by Savanta, which polled 2,289 UK adults between July 28-31, found that two thirds of people think the use of personal information to make romantic or sexual propositions is morally wrong, while only 5% think it is morally right.

However, only 56% of people think it is illegal, compared with 9% who think it is legal.

“People have the right to order a pizza, or give their email for a receipt, or have shopping delivered, without then being asked for sex or a date a little while later,” said Emily Keaney, a deputy commissioner at the ICO.

“They have a right to know that when they hand over their personal information, that it will not then be used in ways that they would not be comfortable with.

“But our research today shows a disturbingly high number of people, particularly young people, are falling prey to these text pests.”

“There may be, amongst some, an outdated notion that to use someone’s personal details given to you in a business context to ask them out is romantic or charming. Put quite simply, it is not – it is against the law.”

The ICO is now urging victims to come forward to allow it to get a better idea of how widespread the practice is and what impact it has on victims.

It will also be getting in touch with some of the UK’s biggest customer-facing employers to make sure they understand their responsibilities and to learn about their safeguards.

“If you are running a customer-facing business, you have a responsibility to protect the data of your customers, including from your employees misusing it,” Ms Keaney said.

“We are writing to major businesses, including in food and parcel delivery, to remind them that there are no excuses, and there can be no looking the other way.

“We’ve launched this call for evidence today because we want to hear directly from the public how this misuse of personal information has affected them. As the data regulator, we can then use this to inform our work protecting the public.”