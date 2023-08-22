African Union suspends Niger until ‘restoration of constitutional order’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
African Union suspends Niger until ‘restoration of constitutional order’

By Press Association
The African Union has suspended Niger from all of its institutions and activities “until the effective restoration of constitutional order” following last month’s coup (Sam Mednick/AP)
The African Union has suspended Niger from all of its institutions and activities “until the effective restoration of constitutional order” following last month’s coup.

The council of the 55-nation bloc made the decision after mutinous soldiers overthrew Niger’s democratically elected president last month and quickly entrenched themselves in power, rebuffing most dialogue efforts.

President Mohamed Bazoum, his wife and son have been kept under house arrest in the capital, Niamey.

Nigerien national guardsmen outside the customs offices in Niamey (Sam Mednick/AP)

This was the council’s first public communication since it met earlier this month to discuss Niger’s crisis.

It called on all member states and the international community to reject the country’s “unconstitutional change of government and to refrain from any action likely to grant legitimacy to the illegal regime in Niger”.

The AU commission and the West African regional bloc, Ecowas, were requested to urgently submit a list of members of the military junta and their military and civilian supporters, including those involved in the violation of human rights of Mr Bazoum and other detainees for targeted sanctions, it said.

People close to Mr Bazoum said his electricity and water have been cut off and he is running out of food.

Rights groups say they have been unable to access ministers and political elites who were detained by the junta after the coup.

Until now, Niger has been seen by Western countries as one of the last partners in the Sahel region below the Sahara Desert that they could work with to counter a growing jihadi insurgency linked to al Qaida and the Islamic State group.

France and the United States have some 2,500 military personnel in the country.

Ecowas, which has struggled to beat back a string of coups in recent years, has threatened the use of force if Mr Bazoum is not reinstated.

But the deadline to reinstall him came and went with no action.

Women gather at a clinic in Niamey to have their children vaccinated (Sam Mednick/AP)

An Ecowas delegation was in Niamey at the weekend, but officials said talks have yielded little and the junta is ploughing ahead with its own plans, saying it will restore the country to constitutional rule within three years.

The AU did not say whether it would support the use of military force.

The AU’s Peace and Security Council could overrule a military intervention if it felt that wider stability on the continent was threatened by it.

Analysts say if it rejects the use of force, there are few grounds under which Ecowas could claim legal justification.

Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Moroccan-based think tank Policy Centre for the New South, said: “While Ecowas member states approved military intervention to re-establish Mohamed Bazoum into power, the AU remains divided and hesitant about the use of force. There are countries that are opposed to a military intervention.”

The council urged the military to place the interests of Nigeriens above all else and to immediately and unconditionally return to the barracks, and submit to civilian authorities.