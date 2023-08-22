Former football manager Dario Gradi stripped of honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former football manager Dario Gradi stripped of honour

By Press Association
Former Crewe Alexandra manager Dario Gradi was suspended from the sport by the FA in 2016 (David Howarth/PA)
Former Crewe Alexandra manager Dario Gradi has been stripped of his MBE after he was suspended from the sport due to allegations he failed to act on rumours of sexual abuse.

A list published on Tuesday by the Cabinet Office names Gradi, 82, who was criticised in an independent report over his handling of a complaint about youth coach Eddie Heath during his time at Chelsea and for failing to act on rumours and concerns expressed about serial abuser Barry Bennell when he was Crewe’s youth coach.

Gradi was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1998 and the reason given for his forfeiture of that honour is “professional disbarment” after being suspended by the FA in 2021.

Barry Bennell court case
Serial abuser Barry Bennell was Crewe’s youth coach (Cheshire Police/PA)

The review by Clive Sheldon (then) QC, published in March 2021, concluded Gradi “should have done more” to investigate or escalate reports and rumours of abuse by Heath during his time at Chelsea and later Bennell at Crewe.

The FA said his suspension was effectively for life but Gradi has previously claimed he was simply barred from working with players under 18.

Gradi remained Crewe’s director of football until 2019, when he was suspended following the publication of a second report, commissioned by Chelsea, which found he had failed to report an allegation against Heath of sexual abuse.

The football charity Offside Trust previously called for Gradi to be stripped of his honours in 2021.

In February 2018, Bennell was sentenced to 31 years in prison for 50 counts of child abuse against 12 boys aged eight to 15 between 1979 and 1991.

He had previously been convicted in the US during 1995 of sexually abusing a 13-year-old British boy on a tour.