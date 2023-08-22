Charles Schwab plans job cuts and office downsizing amid efforts to reduce costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles Schwab plans job cuts and office downsizing amid efforts to reduce costs

By Press Association
Charles Schwab plans to cut jobs and close or downsize some corporate offices (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Charles Schwab plans to cut jobs and close or downsize some corporate offices as part of company efforts to reduce operating costs, the financial services firm said in a regulatory filing.

With these cuts, Charles Schwab expects to achieve at least 500 million US dollars (£392 million) of incremental annual run-rate cost savings – but also incur about 400 million dollars (£314 million) to 500 million dollars from expenses like employee compensation, benefits and facility exit costs.

The Westlake, Texas-based company did not specify how many positions would be eliminated — but suggested that the layoffs will take place in the coming months, noting that it anticipated most costs related to these job cuts for the second half of 2023.

Office locations set to be affected by closures or downsizing were also not specified, but Charles Schwab said it expected to incur those property-related costs in 2023 and 2024.

In Monday’s filing, the company pointed to previously announced “incremental actions to streamline its operations to prepare for post-integration” — in addition to cost synergies related to the integration of stockbroker TD Ameritrade, which Charles Schwab acquired for 22 billion dollars in 2020. The job cuts and office reductions arrive as the company assesses its property footprint and works to lower its operating costs.

“We have said, we intend to take a series of actions this year and into 2024 aimed at removing cost and complexity from the firm, including reducing our expense base and streamlining our operating model,” a Charles Schwab spokesperson said. “This will result in eliminating some positions in the coming months, mostly in non-client facing areas.”

In July, Charles Schwab reported net income of 1.3 billion dollars (£1.02 billion), down from 1.8 billion dollars (£1.41 billion) for the same period in 2022. At the time, the company said it was closing offices in five cities — Atlanta, San Antonio, San Diego, St Louis and Tampa — by October 1 and downsizing its property footprint in six other markets, Charles Schwab confirmed to Think Advisor and other news outlets last month.

Charles Schwab shares were down about 3% in Tuesday morning trading.