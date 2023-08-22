Trump co-defendant John Eastman surrenders to authorities on Georgia charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump co-defendant John Eastman surrenders to authorities on Georgia charges

By Press Association
Lawyer John Eastman was a close adviser to Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Lawyer John Eastman was a close adviser to Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Conservative lawyer John Eastman has turned himself in to authorities on charges in the Georgia case alleging an illegal plot to overturn former US president Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Eastman was booked at the Fulton County jail and is expected to have an arraignment set in the coming weeks in the sprawling racketeering case.

He was indicted last week alongside Mr Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters in a desperate bid to keep Joe Biden out of the White House. It was the fourth criminal case brought against the Republican former president.

Georgia Election Indictment Trump Attacks
Donald Trump is the frontrunner in the Republican presidential primary (Mary Altaffer, AP)

Mr Trump, whose bond was set at 200,000 US dollars (£157,000) on Monday, has said he will surrender to authorities in Fulton County on Thursday.

His bond conditions prohibit him from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case, including on social media. He has a history of attacking the prosecutors leading the cases against him, including Ms Willis, often using racist language and stereotypes.

Eastman said in a statement provided by his lawyers that he was surrendering “to an indictment that should never have been brought”. He lambasted the indictment for targeting “attorneys for their zealous advocacy on behalf of their clients” and said each of the 19 defendants was entitled to rely on the advice of lawyers and past legal precedent to challenge the results of the election.

Georgia Election Indictment Trump Attacks
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (John Bazemore, AP)

A former dean of Chapman University law school in Southern California, Eastman was a close adviser to Mr Trump in the run-up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by the president’s supporters intent on halting the certification of Mr Biden’s electoral victory.

He wrote a memo laying out steps then vice president Mike Pence could take to interfere in the counting of electoral votes while presiding over Congress’ joint session on January 6 in order to keep Mr Trump in office.

The indictment alleges that Eastman and others pushed to put in place a slate of “alternate” electors falsely certifying that Mr Trump won and tried to pressure Mr Pence into rejecting or delaying the counting of legitimate electoral votes for Democrat Mr Biden.

Bail bondsman Scott Hall, who was accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County, also turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday morning.

Two other defendants, former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark and former Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer, have filed paperwork to transfer the case to federal court.

Jeffrey Clark
Former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark has filed paperwork to transfer the case to federal court (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)

Ms Willis has filed paperwork in Fulton County Superior Court, where the indictment was filed, seeking a March 4 trial date. Legal manoeuvring, such as the attempts to move the case to federal court, could make it difficult to start a trial that soon.

Lawyers for Clark argued in a court filing on Monday that he was a high-ranking Justice Department official and the actions described in the indictment “relate directly to his work at the Justice Department as well as with the former President of the United States”.

Shafer’s lawyers argued that his conduct “stems directly from his service as a Presidential Elector nominee”, actions they say were “at the direction of the President and other federal officers”.

David Shafer
David Shafer was one of 16 Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate declaring falsely that Mr Trump had won the 2020 presidential election (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows last week made similar arguments in a federal court filing, saying his actions were taken in service to his White House role.

Clark was a staunch supporter of Mr Trump’s false claims of election fraud and in December 2020 presented colleagues with a draft letter pushing Georgia officials to convene a special legislative session on the election results, according to evidence before the US House committee that investigated the January 6 Capitol riot. Clark wanted the letter sent, but Justice Department superiors refused.

Shafer was one of 16 Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate declaring falsely that Mr Trump had won the 2020 presidential election and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors even though Mr Biden had won the state and a slate of Democratic electors was certified.

Lawyers for Shafer and the district attorney’s office agreed on Tuesday to a bond of 75,000 dollars. Also on Tuesday, a court filing showed that bond has been set at 10,000 dollars for Shawn Still, another of the fake electors who was elected to the Georgia state Senate in November 2022 and represents a district in Atlanta’s suburbs.