Serena Williams announces birth of second child: ‘Welcome my beautiful angel’

By Press Association
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have become the parents of a baby girl (Doug Peters/PA)
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have become the parents of a baby girl (Doug Peters/PA)

Serena Williams has announced the birth of her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, with husband Alexis Ohanian.

The retired tennis player, 41, posted a video to the entertainment platform TikTok which showed the mother-of-two holding her newborn baby as she sat down next to her husband and eldest daughter Olympia.

Accompanying the video were the words “welcome my beautiful angel” and an audio clip from the song Beautiful by Bazzi featuring Camila Cabello.

Ohanian also confirmed the news, revealing their daughter’s name in a statement posted to his social media.

He said: “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful.”

Ohanian said that Williams had given him “another incomparable gift” and thanked all of “the amazing medical staff” who took care of his wife and daughter.

Williams had announced she was giving birth to a baby girl in July in a YouTube video where she was joined by family and friends for a gender reveal party.

She also had a “pre-push” party complete with spa treatments including facials and foot massages.

The celebrity had revealed she was pregnant in an Instagram post that showcased her and Ohanian’s 2023 Met Gala look.

The post included a photo of her holding her belly, captioned: “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

Williams had found out she was pregnant with her eldest daughter Olympia two days before the 2017 Australian Open.