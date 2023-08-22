Valium prescriptions for vulnerable people to be reviewed after investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Valium prescriptions for vulnerable people to be reviewed after investigation

By Press Association
Valium is often taken orally in small tablets (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Valium prescriptions given to hundreds of people across England with drug and alcohol dependencies are to be reviewed after an investigation.

A report by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found healthcare company Change Grow Live (CGL), on behalf of Cambridgeshire County Council, had been prescribing benzodiazepines to people long term.

This was not in line with national guidance or CGL’s own prescription policy.

Benzodiazepines are a class of medicine used to relieve nervousness, tension and other symptoms of anxiety, and are generally prescribed short term.

Included in the group is diazepam – also known as Valium – which the NHS recommends should not be used for longer than four weeks.

If the prescription runs for too long, significant negative effects can occur including dependence, withdrawal symptoms and drug-seeking behaviour.

The watchdog said people on these medicines should have their prescriptions reviewed regularly alongside an up-to-date management plan.

But the ombudsman’s investigation found CGL was either not reviewing people’s prescriptions regularly enough or not keeping proper records of reviews.

It recommended the county council take action within three months and ensure CGL reviews its policy and improves its record keeping.

CGL has 343 clients on long-term prescriptions, and provides drug and alcohol services for 50 other councils in the UK.

Nigel Ellis, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman chief executive, said: “Clinicians need to weigh up the benefits and risks for patients who are taking these medicines long term and should have a clear rationale for continuing to prescribe.

“I am pleased that patients in these vulnerable groups will now have their cases reviewed more regularly and comprehensively following my investigation.

“Both CGL and the council have co-operated fully with our investigation, and I welcome their ready acceptance of our recommendations.”

CGL is compiling a national clinical audit of benzodiazepine prescriptions.

The ombudsman looks at individual complaints about local public services and all registerable social care providers throughout England, and investigates more than 11,000 cases every year.