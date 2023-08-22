Friendly greeting to the bus driver ‘has positive impact on their happiness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Friendly greeting to the bus driver ‘has positive impact on their happiness’

By Press Association
People were more likely to greet the bus driver if the vehicle had signs encouraging them to do so, research has suggested (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People were more likely to greet the bus driver if the vehicle had signs encouraging them to do so, research has suggested (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Most passengers believe saying hello has a positive impact on their bus driver, but less than a quarter bother to do so, according to research.

People were more likely to acknowledge the driver on buses which had signs encouraging them to, a pilot project by the University of Sussex, Transport for London (TfL) and social connection enterprise Neighbourly Lab found.

A small survey of 77 drivers suggested a greeting from a passenger was meaningful to them, the researchers said.

Bus driver
Bus drivers said acknowledgement made them feel respected, seen and appreciated (Lucy North/PA)

Of 116 passengers questioned at a bus station, 84% said they believed engaging with the driver had a positive impact, according to the findings.

As part of a pilot project, signs encouraging a “hello” or “thanks” were installed on the driver cab door and exit doors on more than 150 buses across Hammersmith  in west London.

When passengers were observed on 117 bus journeys, just 23% greeted the driver on buses without signs, while this rose to 30% of passengers on buses with signs, researchers said.

Using 2019/20 bus data from the Department for Transport, the researchers said the difference could equate to 140 million more potential interactions each year.

Bus drivers interviewed as part of the research said passengers saying “good morning” or “thank you” had a positive impact on their happiness and job satisfaction, adding that it made them feel “respected”, “seen” and “appreciated”.

Grainne O’Dwyer, who led the research, said:  “This research makes an exciting contribution to our understanding around the value of small, daily interactions.

“The positive impact that something as small as a ‘hello’ or ‘thank you’ can make for our brilliant bus drivers demonstrates the power of these small actions.

“It argues the case for looking up from your phone, even briefly, and giving a friendly smile or greeting when on your daily commute, grabbing your daily coffee, grabbing a few bits from the shop.

“After all, a thanks or hello means more than you know.”

Dr Gillian Sandstrom, director of the Sussex Centre for Research on Kindness, said the results suggest “micro-interactions like these are more well-received, and more meaningful than most of us realise”.

She added: “The fact that a simple nudge, in the form of a sticker on the bus, was enough to encourage people to greet the driver suggests to me that people want to reach out and connect with others, but sometimes feel like they can’t or shouldn’t.”

Tom Cunnington, head of bus business development at TfL, said: “Building rapport between customers and drivers is the right thing to do for all sorts of reasons, as this trial has shown.

“Recognition and acknowledgement of each other is something we should encourage more, and I hope we can expand on this across London.”