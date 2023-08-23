Thailand’s Thaksin moved from jail to hospital a day after returning from exile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thailand’s Thaksin moved from jail to hospital a day after returning from exile

By Press Association
Thailand’s divisive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was transferred from prison to a hospital, less than a day after returning from an extended exile and starting an eight-year sentence (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Thailand’s divisive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was transferred from prison to a hospital early on Wednesday, less than a day after he returned from an extended exile and started serving an eight-year sentence.

The 74-year-old had returned to Thailand after 15 years abroad on the same day a party linked to him won a parliamentary vote to form a new government.

He was then sent to prison to serve sentences for several criminal convictions made in absentia that he had decried as politically motivated.

The prison reported that he had high blood pressure and low oxygen, he could not sleep and felt tightness in his chest, according to a statement from Sitthi Sutivong, deputy director-general of the Corrections Department.

Doctors at the prison’s hospital said he should be transferred to prevent life-threatening risks, the statement said.

Corrections officials had previously said he was considered vulnerable due to his age and chronic heart and lung conditions, high blood pressure, and back problems.

Thailand Politics
Srettha Thavisin, of the Pheu Thai party, secured enough votes in Parliament to become prime minister (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)

Hours after Thaksin’s return to Thailand, Pheu Thai party candidate Srettha Thavisin secured enough votes in Parliament to become prime minister, ending more than three months of suspense, legal wrangling and horse trading that followed May elections.

The party had entered a coalition with military parties linked to a coup that removed it from power in 2014, and excluded the progressive Move Forward party which won the most votes in the polls.

Mr Srettha is expected to receive a royal endorsement as prime minister later on Wednesday, according to Thai media.

Pheu Thai is the latest in a string of parties affiliated with Thaksin, who was ousted in a 2006 military coup.

That coup triggered nearly two decades of deep political divisions which pitted a mostly poor, rural majority in the north that supports Thaksin against royalists, the military and their urban backers.

A Pheu Thai government led by Thaksin’s sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, was ousted in the 2014 coup by then-army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is now the outgoing prime minister.

It had been widely speculated that Thaksin returned out of hope that a friendly government would reduce his sentence, although he has said his decision had nothing to do with the Pheu Thai party’s bid for power and that he was ready to follow the legal process.

The outgoing government has said he can request a royal pardon like any other inmate.