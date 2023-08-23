Luke Donald losing sleep over Ryder Cup wild card selections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Luke Donald losing sleep over Ryder Cup wild card selections

By Press Association
Luke Donald will make his six picks on September 4 (Richard Sellers/PA)
Luke Donald will make his six picks on September 4 (Richard Sellers/PA)

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald admits thinking about selecting his six wild cards is starting to give him sleepless nights.

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have already secured places in Donald’s side via the European Points list, with Viktor Hovland qualifying on the World Points list.

Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood currently occupy the other two spots on the World Points list, with Robert MacIntyre holding the third and final place on the European Points list with two qualifying events remaining.

MacIntyre and Alexander Bjork will partner Donald in the first two rounds of this week’s Czech Masters, with three of Donald’s vice-captains tasked with assessing the performance of several other contenders.

Nicolas Colsaerts will partner Pablo Larrazabal and Adrien Dumont de Chassart at Albatross Golf Resort, with Edoardo Molinari playing alonsgide Yannik Paul and Rasmus Hojgaard and Francesco Molinari drawn with Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg.

“I’m not sure if it was the jet-lag last night or lots of things building up, but I was up for a couple of hours in the middle of the night,” Donald said.

“Lots of things whirring through my head – who I should be talking to, next steps, all that sort of stuff.

“It’s becoming more and more as the week gets closer. A lot to digest, I’m trying to take it day by day, but it’s an important week. I’m excited to be very close to finalising those 12 guys.”

Next week’s Omega European Masters is the final qualifying event, with Donald naming his wild cards on September 4.

The Open 2023 – Preview – Tuesday 18th July – Royal Liverpool
Robert MacIntyre will be trying to cement his place over the next two weeks (Peter Byrne/PA)

“There are definitely some spots open,” the former world number one added.

“I was looking at the statistics this morning and someone as low as 23rd on the European Points list, if they won this week and next, still has a statistical chance of making that top three on the list.

“All to play for, I’d say, and these guys should be chomping at the bit to show up and have some good weeks. It’s great to see that commitment. It doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Everyone in their right mind should have playing a Ryder Cup as a goal of theirs. People who have played never want to miss one once they’ve been a part of it. Rookies want to understand how special the event is.

“A lot of guys who should be playing are playing this week and I’m excited to see how the week unfolds.”