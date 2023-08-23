Cyclist hit by fire engine on 999 call in south London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Cyclist hit by fire engine on 999 call in south London

By Press Association
A bicycle could be seen propped against the fire engine (Davood Germi/PA)
A bicycle could be seen propped against the fire engine (Davood Germi/PA)

A cyclist has been hit by a fire engine responding to an emergency call in south London.

Police and emergency workers have cordoned off the junction between Coldharbour Lane and Atlantic Road in Brixton after the incident just before noon on Wednesday.

A group of paramedics treated the man, thought to be aged in his 50s, who was lying on the road with an oxygen mask over his face before later lifting him into an ambulance.

Meanwhile, a silver bicycle could be seen leant against the fire engine while an air ambulance circled above.

The man suffered a head injury and was taken to a south London hospital, police said.

A man in his 40s, who did not wish to be named, said he saw the cyclist crossing the junction from Atlantic Road before being hit by the fire engine which was traveling down Coldharbour Lane.

He told the PA news agency that the fire engines “come so fast up this road”.

“It was a green light and I don’t think he saw it coming,” he added.

Another witness described hearing a “bang” before seeing the man unconscious on the road.

Davood Germi, who described a similar scene, said the cyclist “wasn’t moving” before paramedics took him away.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “At around 11.45am, a fire engine was involved in a collision with a cyclist at the junction of Coldharbour Lane and Atlantic Road in Brixton.

“The cyclist was treated on scene and taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

“The fire engine was responding to an emergency call at the time of the incident. The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation.”

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said a cyclist aged in his 50s had been in collision with a fire engine at the scene and suffered a head injury.

“He was taken by LAS to a south London hospital. We await an update on his condition,” she said.

“There were no other reported injuries and no arrests.

“Road closures and cordons remain in place at this time.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident or has dash-cam footage should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 2990/23AUG.”