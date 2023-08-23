Giuliani expected to turn himself in on Georgia 2020 election indictment charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Giuliani expected to turn himself in on Georgia 2020 election indictment charges

By Press Association
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani is expected to turn himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-president Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia (Seth Wenig/AP)
Rudy Giuliani is expected to turn himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-president Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The former New York mayor was indicted last week along with Mr Trump and 17 other people.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said they participated in a wide-ranging conspiracy to subvert the will of the voters after the Republican president lost to Democrat Joe Biden in November 2020.

Mr Giuliani faces charges related to his work as a lawyer for Mr Trump after the general election.

“I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney,” he told reporters as he left his apartment in New York on Wednesday.

He added that he is “fighting for justice” and has been since he first started representing Mr Trump.

Georgia Election Indictment Giuliani
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building (Seth Wenig/AP)

Mr Trump, the early front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, has said he plans to turn himself in at Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

His bond has been set at 200,000 US dollars (£157,000).

He and his allies have characterised the investigation as politically motivated and have heavily criticised Ms Willis, a Democrat.

Mr Giuliani criticised the indictment of lawyers who had worked for Mr Trump and said the justice system is being politicised.

He also highlighted the fact that some of the people indicted are not household names.

“Donald Trump told you this: they weren’t just coming for him or me,” he said. “Now they’ve indicted people in this case I don’t even know who they are. These are just regular people making a normal living.”

David Shafer, a former Georgia Republican Party chairman, and Cathy Latham, who is accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County and serving as one of 16 fake electors for Mr Trump, turned themselves in early Wednesday morning.

Attorney John Eastman, who pushed a plan to keep Mr Trump in power, and Scott Hall, a bail bondsman who was accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in Coffee County, turned themselves in on Tuesday.