‘Hotter than average’ September could be on its way, forecasters say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Hotter than average’ September could be on its way, forecasters say

By Press Association
People enjoy the warm weather in Potters Fields Park in London (Lucy North/PA)
People enjoy the warm weather in Potters Fields Park in London (Lucy North/PA)

Fears about the “end of summer” have eased after forecasters said temperatures may reach the mid-20s in late September.

The Met Office said that, while temperatures are unlikely to exceed the annual high of 32.2C recorded in Surrey in June, the country might still enjoy hotter-than-average weather in early autumn.

This could make up for one of the wettest July months on record followed by a mixed bag of sunshine and rain in August.

It comes after forecasters said that they could not rule out the current hot spell being the last this year before temperatures taper off.

Forecasters said that, as we approach hurricane season in the Atlantic, the weather can become increasingly “unpredictable” as tropical storms push drier and warmer conditions our way.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “Seeing annual highs becomes increasingly unlikely as we approach autumn.

“Temperatures are likely to be near average at the beginning of September (but) there are signs that temperatures will be above average later in the month.

“The average is high teens possibly beyond the further south and east you go.

“The mid-20s wouldn’t be unheard of.”