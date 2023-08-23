Delivery worker who died in attack is named as police arrest fifth suspect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delivery worker who died in attack is named as police arrest fifth suspect

By Press Association
DPD worker Aurman Singh died in an attack on Monday (West Mercia Police/PA)

A delivery firm worker who died following an attack in Shropshire has been named as a 23-year-old from the West Midlands.

Aurman Singh, from Smethwick, near Birmingham, was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday after police were called to Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police arrested four men aged in their 20s on suspicion of murder and they all remain in custody while inquiries continue, after a magistrate’s warrant of further detention was granted.

A fifth person was arrested in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

In a statement, an unnamed relative of Mr Singh said: “There are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had on me and my family.

“Today a mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother. We don’t want what has happened to us to happen to another family.

“We would like to thank the police for conducting their investigation diligently and supporting us through this tough time.”

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Aurman at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is underway with officers carrying out a number of inquiries to establish the circumstances that led to Aurman’s murder.

“We know Aurman was a delivery person, however, at this stage we do not believe this was the motive for his death and we are not investigating this as a robbery.

“We believe those involved are known to each other and are not local to Shrewsbury or the wider West Mercia Police area.

“We have so far arrested five people in connection with the murder and are progressing all other lines of inquiry to locate and arrest outstanding suspects.”

In a statement to the PA news agency on Tuesday, parcel delivery firm DPD said: “We can confirm that a two-person DPD crew was involved in an incident on Berwick Avenue in Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon and that sadly one of the two individuals delivering parcels was attacked and subsequently died.

“We are working closely with the police investigation team, but all our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this tragic time.”