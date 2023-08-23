Voting extended after delays as Zimbabwe president seeks second term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Voting extended after delays as Zimbabwe president seeks second term

By Press Association
Voters wait to cast their votes in Harare (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)
Election officials extended the voting in Zimbabwe’s presidential election until Thursday, after delays of up to 10 hours in mostly opposition strongholds.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seeking a second and final term in a country with a history of violent and disputed elections.

Chaotic scenes characterised some polling stations in Zimbabwe as ballot papers that had been delivered up to 10 hours late ran out, forcing officials to suspend voting on Wednesday in many stations, especially in large urban areas including the capital Harare.

At the Haig Park Primary School polling station in Harare, people shoved and shouted at election officials and police after they were told to return on Thursday because ballot papers for local council elections had run out.

“We are not going anywhere, we will sleep here,” people who had waited since early morning shouted in chorus.

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Kwekwe (AP)

Some stations had not received ballot papers by 7pm when voting was scheduled to close.

“I waited five years to vote, and these hours won’t kill me,” said Cathrine Nyakudanga, who carried her six-month-old baby on her back.

She arrived at 7am only for ballot papers to arrive more than nine hours later.

“It pained me to see the elderly and women spending such long hours without food or water. That’s not safe,” said Stanley Gwanzura, a popular local gospel singer. Others waiting in line lit fires to grill meat for dinner.

This is the second general election since the ousting of longtime ruler Robert Mugabe in a coup in 2017.

Voting has been extended (AP)

Twelve presidential candidates are on the ballot, but the main contest is expected to be between 80-year-old Mnangagwa, known as “the crocodile”, and 45-year-old opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mnangagwa narrowly beat Chamisa in a disputed election in 2018.

Chamisa hopes to break the ruling Zanu-PF party’s 43-year hold on power. Zimbabwe has had only two leaders since gaining independence from white minority rule in 1980.

A runoff election will be held on October 2 if no candidate wins a clear majority in the first round.

The election also determines the makeup of the 350-seat parliament and nearly 2,000 local council positions.