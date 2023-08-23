Heavy rain, thunder, lightning and hail to batter commuters on Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heavy rain, thunder, lightning and hail to batter commuters on Thursday

By Press Association
Commuters will face heavy rain on their way to work (Aaron Chown/PA)
Heavy rain, thunder, lightning and hail will lash people on their way to work and possibly cause flooding, forecasters have warned.

An inch of rain could fall in just one hour on Thursday in south-east England, where a yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Met Office until midday.

People should be wary of possible disruption on roads and public transport due to water and hail, as well as power cuts and damage to buildings, the forecaster said.

It comes after much of the UK basked in glorious sunshine and warm temperatures on Wednesday.

Summer weather August 23rd 2023
People basked in hot and sunny weather on Wednesday (Lucy North/PA)

Jonathan Vautrey, of the Met Office, told the PA news agency: “We expect a large expanse area of thunderstorms to develop in the Channel, moving in from France, which may push into parts of south-east England.

“Areas in Kent, Sussex, Surrey and the Isle of Wight will widely see 10 to 15 millimetres of rain over the course of the morning.

“But if we do see the more intense thunderstorms then some locations could see 25 to 30 millimetres of rain in about an hour or so, which is quite a lot to fall in that time.

“This may produce some disruption, particularly due to the fact that it is rush hour during that period so there could be some localised disruption for anyone travelling.

“In addition to the rain we’ve got lightning, hail to around three centimetres in diameter and some quite squally winds.”

The heat from the past few days has built up, feeding more humidity into the atmosphere, which leads to the clouds that cause thunderstorms.

Mr Vautrey said areas surrounded by fields or where roads dip could be more prone to localised flooding.