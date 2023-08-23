‘Serious concerns’ that NI millennium celebrations would trigger major emergency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Serious concerns’ that NI millennium celebrations would trigger major emergency

By Press Association
Thousands of revellers outside Belfast City Hall celebrate at the stroke of midnight, as Northern Ireland welcomed in the new Millennium (Paul Faith/PA)
Health officials voiced “serious concerns” that celebrations of the new millennium in Northern Ireland would lead to a major emergency incident, records reveal.

The scale of the festivities envisaged to mark the year 2000 presented a risk of overwhelming the emergency services, according to a Department of Health briefing paper.

The paper was prepared for incoming health minister Bairbre de Brun, who was appointed to the role in the new Stormont executive a month prior to the new year festivities.

A young boy in the crowd outside Belfast City Hall amid celebrations to mark the new millennium (Paul Faith/PA)

The paper published by the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland also outlined the concerns around the so-called Millennium Bug and the potential for the date change to disrupt IT systems within the region’s health service, including the failure of medical devices.

The department estimated the cost of works to mitigate against Millennium Bug-related issues at more than £16.5 million.

“The dawn of the new millennium poses significant problems for the HPSS (Health and Personal Social Services) in terms of contingency and emergency planning,” stated the briefing document.

“As well as the need for fall-back ‘business continuity’ plans (should medical devices or other equipment fail) there is also a need to ensure that major incident plans will be able to cope with the potential demands over the critical date-change period, and beyond.

“There are serious concerns about the celebration of the new millennium itself with a heightened potential for a major incident arising from the sheer scale of the celebrations, or the cumulative effect of a number of smaller incidents combining to overwhelm the HPSS response, or both.

“These possibilities are compounded by the length of the public holiday period which may last for 10 consecutive days (from 24 December ’99 to 2 January ’00) with consequent difficulties in ensuring adequate staffing cover.

“Although the primary focus relates to 1 January 2000, it is anticipated that there will be many ‘first in the new millennium’ events throughout 2000 (and possibly 2001), which may continue to pressurise the emergency services.

“Many HPSS organisations are predicting the need for additional staff cover over the Millennium holiday period.”