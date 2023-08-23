Papers reveal bid to attract more women to RUC by focusing on shopping centres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Papers reveal bid to attract more women to RUC by focusing on shopping centres

By Press Association
Declassified files show efforts were made to recruit more women and Catholics into the RUC in 1998 (Brian Little/PA)
Declassified files show efforts were made to recruit more women and Catholics into the RUC in 1998 (Brian Little/PA)

Steps were taken to boost the number of women in the RUC in 1998 with recruitment officers focusing attention on shopping centres, newly declassified files reveal.

The state papers show that efforts were also made to recruit more Catholics into the police force by advertising in newspapers with a higher nationalist readership.

In 2001 the RUC transitioned into the PSNI following reforms suggested in the Independent Commission on Policing in Northern Ireland, chaired by Lord Patten.

A 50-50 recruitment policy ran for the first decade of the new force, meaning one Catholic recruit for every one person from a Protestant or other background.

200 extra Catholics apply for PSNI
Lord Patten’s report led to the RUC transitioning into the PSNI in 2001 (Michael McHugh/PA)

The papers from the Public Record Office in Belfast show that concerns were raised about low representation of Catholics and women in policing in Northern Ireland during the final years of the RUC.

At the time the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee was carrying out an inquiry into fair employment, and a number of papers on the subject were prepared.

A fax from George Cleland, of the NIO Police Division, in May 1999 was titled “Composition of and Recruitment to the RUC”.

It stated: “The RUC has redoubled its efforts to encourage applications from all sides of the community in Northern Ireland and takes considerable care to reach out to the minority in particular.

“While the ceasefires continue to hold the confidence needed by members of the minority to apply for membership of the RUC continues to grow.”

The paper said that latest statistics had shown there had been a “considerable upturn” in applications from the minority community and females.

It said: “An advertising campaign took place during December 1998 and specifically targeted the two main under-represented groups, Roman Catholics and women.

“To get better coverage in the Roman Catholic community, the RUC’s Recruiting Branch advertised in an additional seven newspapers which research had shown were read mainly by this section of the community.

“To reach more women, a number of shopping centres were given more attention by Recruiting Branch.

“As a result of that very positive action the number of applications received from the Roman Catholic community rose to 22%.

“The number of applications from women rose to 36%.

“The number of applications from Roman Catholic women rose by 73%.”

The paper continued: “Statistical analyses indicates that over 9,000 officers from Reserve Constables to Inspectors and almost 300 senior officers have received training on sectarian and sexual harassment.”

A separate paper detailed efforts to encourage more women and Catholics to apply for senior positions in the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS).

It said the NICS had removed seniority as an eligibility requirement for internal promotion and an increased number of promotion opportunities had been filled by way of trawl and open to all staff in all grades on an NICS-wide basis.