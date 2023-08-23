Stormont official suggested ‘sexier’ picture of NI economy required, files show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stormont official suggested ‘sexier’ picture of NI economy required, files show

By Press Association
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office had drawn up the document for use by UK embassies across the world (PA)
The Government needed to project a “sexier” plan for Northern Ireland’s economy to the rest of the world following the Good Friday Agreement, a Stormont official suggested.

The official in the Office of First Minister and Deputy First Minister (OFMDFM) made the comment in relation to a Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) document drawn up for use by UK embassies overseas.

The Bull Points document offered a brief overview of issues pertaining to Northern Ireland in early 2000.

An FCO official sent it to the OFMDFM in February 2000, asking for it to be updated to reflect the latest political developments in the region.

The official who questioned whether the paper needed a “sexier economic approach” also suggested the document represented a “relic of the past”.

The paper, which is newly released from the archives of the Public Records Office NI, offered an optimistic assessment of political progress in Northern Ireland.

“A devolved Executive, representative of the whole community, has set about tackling the issues which people care about: health care, education, environment and jobs,” it said.

“It’s still early days but the signs are encouraging and examples of normal politics are beginning to emerge.

“Politics are no longer dominated by the constitutional issues.

“Ministers in the 11 devolved departments are already experiencing the opportunities and challenges of taking real responsibility.”

In a short section covering economic, social and cultural issues, the Bull Points paper said the Government would make rapid progress with a new economic development strategy for Northern Ireland.

In a handwritten note on an internal OFMDFM letter about the approach to making potential amendments to the document, the official stated: “A relic of the past or so I thought. It could do with a sexier economic approach. What do you think.”