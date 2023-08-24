What the papers say – August 24

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – August 24

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

One story dominates the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers as the plane crash which reportedly killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, takes centre stage.

All of the national titles carry some mention of the crash, with most featuring pictures of Mr Prigozhin – who led a failed mutiny against the Russian military in June – and flaming wreckage from the crash site north of Moscow.

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Prigozhin was one of 10 passengers who died in the crash, with security sources and allies pointing the finger Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The Times also says Russian missiles have been blamed and describes Mr Prigozhin as the “Wagner boss who crossed Putin”.

The i says the “Putin critic” was killed 60 days after the mutiny while the Financial Times reports Russian officials said Mr Prigozhin was on board the plane and that the US had warned he was in danger.

The Guardian simply says the Wagner chief was reported dead after the flight from Moscow to St Petersburg came down.

The Daily Mail says fingers are being pointed at the Russian president and asks “Was this Putin’s terrible revenge?”.

The Sun and the Daily Mirror have no such uncertainty as they both opt for the headline “Putin’s Revenge” over a picture of the crash site.

The Daily Express also uses a picture of the flaming wreckage as it declares Mr Prigozhin “paid the ultimate price” and says the incident was “no surprise”.

And the Daily Star says “no one at all shocked” at the reported death of Mr Prigozhin.

The Metro bucks the trend, relegating the plane crash to a plug as it gives over most of its front page to Indian celebrations after it became the fourth nation to land a mission on the moon.

And The Independent celebrates victory for its campaign – and “British decency” – as an Afghan pilot is granted asylum after fighting with UK forces against the Taliban.