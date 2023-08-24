Trump attacks rivals in online interview while skipping presidential debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Trump attacks rivals in online interview while skipping presidential debate

By Press Association
Republican presidential candidates stand at their podiums during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel (Morry Gash, AP)
Republican presidential candidates stand at their podiums during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel (Morry Gash, AP)

Donald Trump dismissed his Republican rivals for the US presidency as they went head to head in the first debate on Wednesday.

The former president, the early frontrunner to secure the party’s nomination, skipped the first presidential debate in Milwaukee, opting for a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

The interview was posted online five minutes before the debate between eight candidates aired on Fox News.

In the 46-minute interview, Mr Trump said: “Do I sit there for an hour or two hours, whatever it’s going to be, and get harassed by people that shouldn’t even be running for president?”

“Should I be doing that at a network that isn’t particularly friendly to me?”

Georgia Election Indictment Trump Attacks
Donald Trump skipped the debate in Milwaukee (Charlie Neibergall, AP)

Mr Trump attacked some of his rivals, calling former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson “nasty,” and cited him as an example of someone who should not be on the debate stage, along with former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

Both candidates have been critical of Mr Trump and said he should not be running for president.

“I’m going to have all these people screaming at me, shouting questions at me, all of which I love answering, I love doing. But it doesn’t make sense to do them so I’m taking a pass,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump, who is facing a barrage of legal problems — including in Georgia where he is expected to turn himself in on Thursday for booking on state charges of conspiring to overthrow the 2020 presidential election — has said it is beneath him to appear with the other candidates on the Milwaukee debate stage because of his large lead in the polls.

His ongoing feud with Fox News seemed to cement his decision.

Election 2024 Debate
Florida governor Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speak during the Republican presidential primary debate (Morry Gash, AP)

He has continued to align himself with those espousing extreme views and conspiracies while wrapping his campaign around bogus claims about the last election.

Mr Carlson tried to engage Mr Trump in conspiracy theories about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and then asked if his political opponents might threaten his life, which the former president did not dismiss.

“They are savage animals. They are people that are sick. Really sick. You have great people in the Democrat Party, great people that are Democrats,” Mr Trump said. “But I’ve seen what they do, I’ve seen the lengths that they go to.”

He also told Mr Carlson: “I think it was a terrible move getting rid of you.”

In the debate in Milwaukee, most of the participants raised their hands to say they would support Mr Trump as the party’s nominee, even if he was convicted in a court of law – even after the moderators noted that  Mr Trump is facing more than 90 criminal counts in separate cases across four states.