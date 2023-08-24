Prigozhin’s journey from prisoner and hot dog vendor to armed rebellion leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Prigozhin’s journey from prisoner and hot dog vendor to armed rebellion leader

By Press Association
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company (AP)
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company (AP)

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was believed to have been killed in a plane crash north of Moscow on Wednesday, made his name as the mercenary boss who mounted an armed rebellion against Russian President Vladimir Putin in June.

Russia’s civil aviation agency said Mr Prigozhin, 62, and Dmitry Utkin, his right-hand man in the Wagner mercenary group, were among 10 people who died when the flight from Moscow to St Petersburg crashed.

His extraordinary journey took him from prisoner and hot dog vendor to elegant St. Petersburg restaurateur, then from propaganda wars to the battlefields in Ukraine.

His soldiers-for-hire were deployed to Africa to provide security for warlords and fought in Syria to shore up the regime of President Bashar Assad.

Russia Jet Crash Wagner Chief
A man places flowers at an informal memorial next to the former PMC Wagner Centre in St Petersburg, (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

In May, they seized the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in a rare victory for Russia, but Mr Prigozhin complained bitterly about the defence ministry’s conduct of the prolonged battle, saying it had denied ammunition to his forces.

As the war continued, he dropped his public reticence and began releasing social media videos in which he lauded his troops and increasingly denounced Russia’s defence establishment for alleged mismanagement of the war and denying weapons and ammunition to his forces.

He abruptly escalated his scathing criticism in June by calling for an armed uprising to oust Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

On June 23, his forces left Ukraine and seized the military headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. He ordered them to roll toward Moscow, saying it was “not a military coup, but a march of justice” to unseat Shoigu.

He called off the action less than 24 hours later in a deal struck by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

Russia Prigozhin Profile
Yevgeny Prigozhin, top, serves food to then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin at Prigozhin’s restaurant outside Moscow in 2011 (AP)

In a televised address, Mr Putin had vowed to punish those behind the armed uprising led by his one-time protege. He called the rebellion a “betrayal” and “treason.”

But under the deal allowing Mr Prigozhin and his forces to go free, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said the president’s “highest goal” in the deal with the Wagner chief was “to avoid bloodshed and internal confrontation with unpredictable results”.

The owner of a high-end restaurant, Mr Prigozhin won Kremlin catering ventures which earned him the nickname of “Putin’s chef,” but he was mostly known only in the rarefied circles of the elite.

As the head of the Internet Research Agency, a “troll farm” that focused on interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, he was barely visible.

But he barged into world view when mercenaries from his Wagner Group entered the war in Ukraine in 2022, becoming infamous both for their bloodthirsty fighting and their miserable treatment as cannon fodder in the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Russia Jet Crash Wagner Chief
Russian servicemen guard a road towards the crash near the village of Kuzhenkino (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Both Mr Prigozhin and Mr Putin were born in Leningrad, now St Petersburg.

During the final years of the Soviet Union, Mr Prigozhin was in prison — a decade by his own admission — although he never said for what crimes.

Afterward, he owned a hot dog stand and then fancy restaurants that drew interest from Mr Putin who, in his first term, the Russian leader took then-French President Jacques Chirac to dine at one of them.

In 2014, he co-founded the Wagner Group, even though private military companies are technically illegal in Russia. It came to play a central role in Putin’s projection of Russian influence in global trouble spots, first in Africa and then in Syria.