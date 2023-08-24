Call for remote areas to get better access to defibrillators after new study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Call for remote areas to get better access to defibrillators after new study

By Press Association
Researchers have reiterated calls for community defibrillators to be available in remote areas (PA)
People who witness someone going into cardiac arrest should not delay getting a defibrillator, even if an ambulance is only minutes away, a new study suggests.

Quick action to shock someone’s heart with one of the devices could double a person’s chance of survival, researchers found.

Academics said the biggest benefit was seen when it took an ambulance more than six minutes to arrive.

They said that this means community defibrillators should be placed in areas where it is likely that an ambulance could take at least six minutes to arrive in an emergency.

When someone goes into cardiac arrest the heart stops pumping and the blood flow around the body stops.

A person in this situation can pass out and die within 10 minutes.

People who witness someone going into cardiac arrest can help by calling an ambulance and performing CPR while asking someone else to find a defibrillator.

Defibrillators work by giving a high energy shock to the patient which restarts the heart.

The new study, presented to the ESC Congress in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, saw academics analyse data from the Danish Cardiac Arrest Registry on 7,471 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests that occurred between 2016 and 2020 where the patient received CPR before an ambulance arrived.

Of these cases some 15% were also helped by a defibrillator while 85% were not.

Researchers found that 44.5% of patients survived to 30 days when bystander defibrillation was performed compared with 18.8% survival rates among those who did not receive defibrillation before an ambulance arrived.

The academics also compared this information with ambulance response times.

Compared with no defibrillation, the likelihood of survival with bystander defibrillation was 37% higher when the ambulance arrived in two to four minutes, 55% higher for arrival in four to six minutes, and about two-fold higher if the ambulance took more than six minutes to arrive.

Study author Dr Mathias Hindborg, of Nordsjaellands Hospital in Denmark, said: “All patients in the study received CPR, and the results show the added benefit of bystander defibrillation on survival.

“The greatest positive impact of bystander defibrillation on the probability of survival was achieved when the ambulance took six to eight minutes to reach the scene.

“The findings indicate that when resources are limited, defibrillators should be located in areas where ambulance response times are likely to be more than six minutes.”

He concluded: “Anyone can help resuscitate a person suffering a cardiac arrest, be it by performing CPR, retrieving or using an AED, or even purchasing an AED for their workplace, community or household.

“Defibrillation saves lives and we can’t have too many AEDs in the community, but if we need to prioritise the locations, this study can help in that process.”